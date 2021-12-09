Maryville leaders consider allowing firing ranges for gun manufacturers as Smith and Wesson moves to area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps. Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty Wednesday to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated but...
COVID-19 vaccines do not currently need to be changed to target the Omicron variant, the president's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at a White House press briefing. "Our booster vaccine regimens work against Omicron. At this point, there is no need for a variant-specific booster," Fauci said.
The House of Representatives voted early Wednesday to increase the federal borrowing limit by $2.5 trillion, temporarily avoiding default and funding the government through early 2023. Now, the bill to raise the debt ceiling is headed to President Joe Biden's desk for final approval. The measure was approved 221 to...
Nearly 1,500 previously classified documents pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy were released by the National Archives on Wednesday, with thousands more yet to be disclosed. The latest tranche of documents, posted to the National Archives' website, comes after President Biden in October delayed their release until...
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force. Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on...
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors were expected to wrap up their case Thursday against the Minnesota police officer charged in Daunte Wright ’s death, setting the stage for a defense that at some point will have Kim Potter directly addressing the jury. Potter, 49, has said she meant to...
A small plane attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida crashed in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández, better known as Flow La Movie, the aircraft's operating company reported. Helidosa Aviation Group said on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers.
For many families, cheesecakes are a staple of the holiday season. But this year's holiday season is coming amid a national shortage of cream cheese and other goods. So, Kraft, the company that makes Philadelphia cream cheese, is offering to pay for you to get another dessert that will "pull you into holiday feelings."
