Kingston Greens to hold luminaries event Sunday

Cosmos Workspace in McAllen will host 2ND SUNDAY Artisan Market. The community is invited to attend FREE of charge. This is a family event, there will be DJ’s and Live Music (including DJ Galexi and Mike Sanchez), Food, Live Painting, Local Artisans, Local Businesses, Indoor Gallery & Outdoor Market, The Cosmos Wellness Zone, Cosmos Coworking Members, Ice Cream, Sangria, La Catrina Coffee, Doggie Treats, Oaxacan Alebrijes…JUST GOOD FUN celebrating SUNDAY FUNDAY with Community love!! Cosmos is an ALL-INCLUSIVE Business Hub supporting all creative businesses without regard to race, age, gender, sexual preference, religious background and/or political affiliation.
