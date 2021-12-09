ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Kingston Greens to hold luminaries event Sunday

 6 days ago

Kingston Greens will hold its second-annual Christmas luminaries...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Greene County Singers Will be Busy on Sunday

A community choir ensemble will be performing twice this weekend in Greene County. The Greene County Singers are having two concerts on Sunday, with the first one at Central Christian Church in Jefferson at 3:30pm and the second at Grand Junction Community Center for the Jingle Into Junction event from 5-7pm.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
discoverourcoast.com

Naselle hosts Finnish holiday events Sunday

NASELLE — The Naselle Finnish American Folk Festival presents its annual Christmas Concert and Tour of Homes Sunday at the community center in Naselle, Washington. The Christmas concert will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the community center with Carl Wirkkala and band members performing traditional and new Christmas selections. Donations will be accepted at the door and go toward upgrades for the center and the Deep River historical church restoration.
NASELLE, WA
theislandnow.com

Santa to visit Village Green on Sunday, Dec. 12

On Sunday, Dec. 12, at 1 pm, Santa Claus and his friends will make their annual visit to the Village Green in the old village of Great Neck. Children will be able to meet Santa who will arrive by fire truck courtesy of the Great Neck Alert Fire Company. For many years, the Plakstis family of Great Neck has organized this very special community event that has become an annual holiday tradition.
GREAT NECK, NY
The Ada News

Annual Hanging of the Green Sunday

The First United Methodist Church of Ada will present their annual Hanging of the Green Sunday, Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church. The Chancel Ringers will play What Child is This? and O Come, All Ye Faithful. The Chancel Choir will sing a variety of Christmas anthems and Carols.
ADA, OK
#Weather#Christmas
Ponca City News

Christmas Luminaries on display Wednesday

Body The Po-Hi Student Council would like to invite you to drive by the front lawn of the high school on Overbrook Avenue on Wednesday, Dec. 15 from 6 to 9 p.m. to enjoy the beautiful Christmas Luminaries. The Student Council has been decorating the front lawn of the high school for the Christmas season since 1967.
FESTIVAL
newjerseyhills.com

Green Village holds first-ever Menorah lighting

CHATHAM TWP. - Green Village has never held a ceremonial Menorah lighting to celebrate Hanukkah - until now. The ceremony took place at the Green Village triangle adjacent to the Green Village Fire Department on Green Village Road marked the fifth night of the "Festival of Lights" on Thursday, Dec. 2, in front of a crowd of more than 20 residents from the township and surrounding area.
CHATHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
The Augusta Chronicle

Glascock holds Christmas events

Glascock County ushered in the Christmas season on Dec. 4 and 5 with performances, special decorations, vendors and a nighttime parade. Special decorations throughout the downtown area were provided by Brandi Pritchett with help from Glen and Diane Rabun. The parade was sponsored by the Glascock County Recreation Department and led by Greg and Sarah Johnson. Amanda Wilcher Chalker organized the vendors. Sunday's events were planned by Lynn Kent and Meg Williams with the help of Connie Jackson.
GLASCOCK COUNTY, GA
Society
texasborderbusiness.com

COSMOS 2nd Sunday Market FREE EVENT

Cosmos Workspace in McAllen will host 2ND SUNDAY Artisan Market. The community is invited to attend FREE of charge. This is a family event, there will be DJ’s and Live Music (including DJ Galexi and Mike Sanchez), Food, Live Painting, Local Artisans, Local Businesses, Indoor Gallery & Outdoor Market, The Cosmos Wellness Zone, Cosmos Coworking Members, Ice Cream, Sangria, La Catrina Coffee, Doggie Treats, Oaxacan Alebrijes…JUST GOOD FUN celebrating SUNDAY FUNDAY with Community love!! Cosmos is an ALL-INCLUSIVE Business Hub supporting all creative businesses without regard to race, age, gender, sexual preference, religious background and/or political affiliation.
MCALLEN, TX
WATE

AMSE holds “Senses of the Seasons” event

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Time to stop and smell the roses this winter season. The American Museum of Science and Energy stopped by to tell us about their upcoming event. “Senses of the Seasons” is a holiday themed, educational journey through your five senses. The event will be on Dec. 11th from 11:00 a.m. to 1.pm. at the American Museum of Science and Energy, in Oak Ridge.
OAK RIDGE, TN
waynedailynews.com

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS CAROLING EVENT RETURNS TO WAYNE THIS SUNDAY

WAYNE – It began last year as an event to allow the community to get out from under the Covid-19 cloud. As Pastor Nick Baker describes it: “Last year, we launched a Community Christmas Caroling Event because so many were unable to gather in groups to lift their voices and spirits by singing Christmas Carols at our different long-term care residential communities, the hospital, and at the homes of those who are unable to get out during the wintery weather.”
WAYNE, NE
umo.edu

UMO Holds Tree Lighting Event

Contact: Rhonda Jessup, Director of Public Relations. MOUNT OLIVE – The UMO community gathers each year to start the Christmas season with the Annual Tree Lighting event. This year’s festivities included a Ferris wheel, carnival games, hot chocolate, candy apples, popcorn, photo stations, an obstacle course, an outdoor movie, give-a-ways, and, of course, a visit from Santa. President and First Lady H. Edward and Phyllis Croom led the countdown to the lighting of the campus tree near the Garden House.
MOUNT OLIVE, NC
Daily News

Lidgerwood Camera Club holding last meeting Sunday

The Lidgerwood Camera Club, one of North Dakota’s oldest camera clubs, will hold its last dinner meeting Sunday, Dec. 12 in Wyndmere. We’ve got the 67-year-old club in our viewfinder with some information by longtime member Virginia Goerger. A few people interested in photography got together in 1954. The first...
LIDGERWOOD, ND
recordgazette.net

Wine Club to hold inaugural event

The Sun Lakes Wine Club will hold its Inaugural Wine Tasting and Food Pairing Event on Saturday, January 22. This will be a Members Only Event and will be held in the Main Clubhouse Ballroom from 5 until 9 pm. Katie Finn, a Certified Sommelier and Certified Specialist of Wine...
FOOD & DRINKS
Power 93.7 WBLK

Special Event Will Lend A Helping Hoof Sunday

A special event will take place this weekend in the Southtowns. The Erie County Sheriff's Mounted Division will be collecting food to support those in need Sunday at the Market in the Square in the Southgate Plaza. Deputies and horses will be collecting food, diapers, paper products, and cash. All...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Killeen Daily Herald

Donations needed for Garden of Hope Event on Sunday

Multiple local shops and stores will be hosting a pizza party for the children of the Garden of Hope Foster Care Center on Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. Once everyone has eaten, Santa will make an appearance to give children presents and take photos. Donations needed are toiletries, new...
KILLEEN, TX
newschannel6now.com

Windthorst Knights of Columbus to hold sausage meal Sunday

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - The Windthorst Knights of Columbus is having their 78th annual sausage meal on Sunday. Both dine-in and to-go plates are available. It starts at 11 a.m. Sunday morning and goes until 2 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Parish Hall in Windthorst. Plates are going for $12 apiece.
WINDTHORST, TX
myrtlebeachsc.com

Florence S.C. Holds Holiday Luminary Walk This Friday

The Benton House in Florence will hold a Holiday Luminary Walk to honor Alzheimer’s heroes on December 17th. Representative Jay Jordan, running for the S.C. State Senate seat previously held by Hugh Leatherman will be a guest speaker. Judge Jesse Cartrette and Florence Councilman William Schofield will speak as well.
FLORENCE, SC
Cody Enterprise

Meeteetse Musuems hold event

The Meeteetse Museums invites the public to its holiday Open House on Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The family-friendly event features live music by Justine May, face-painting by Jordyn Guthrie, and a meet and greet with artists of the “Art of the Basin” show. May will play 10:30-11:30 a.m. While you’re at the Museums, get your face painted by local artist, Jordyn Guthrie. And experience the Bighorn Basin with new eyes through our “Art of the Basin” show on its closing day. Artists will be available to speak to you about their work.
MEETEETSE, WY
MIX 107.9

Share The Light: Christmas Luminary Event

Share The Light: Christmas Luminary Event Sunday, December 19, 2021 6 pm – 8 pm Narrated by Ramona Holloway & Larry Sprinkle! Holy Angels 6600 Wilkinson Boulevard, Belmont, NC 28012! Here’s a special message from Ramona to all our lovely supporters and fans! We love you and thank you!
BELMONT, NC

