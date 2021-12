Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has accepted a rematch against new champion Julianna Pena to take place in 2022. In one of the biggest upsets of all time in mixed martial arts history, Nunes lost via second-round submission to Pena. Nunes was a -1000 betting favorite entering the fight on the heels of a 12-fight win streak, while Pena was a +600 underdog after having just a one-fight win streak heading into her title fight. But as we have seen happen so many times in MMA, the better fighter on paper lost. After dominating early on, Nunes got tired, Pena took the fight to her, and we had a massive upset go down.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO