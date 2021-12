PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — COVID-19 cases among children are increasing again, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Just like with adults, the virus is spreading extensively again among children. Doctors say it’s more important than ever to get as many people vaccinated before the holidays. With Christmas break just days away, there’s a big push to get more children vaccinated. “We are ready to go with continued vaccine clinics and testing of children and really continuing to make sure we’re all masking and doing what we can,” Dr. Barbara Klock, with the School District of Philadelphia, said. COVID-19 cases in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO