In recent years, Olivia Wilde has made the move from in front of the camera to behind it, beginning in 2019 with her directorial debut Booksmart. And she’s been riding a huge wave ever since the film “hit a cultural artery,” as Wilde put it in her January Vogue cover story. She’s currently wrapping up her second film Don’t Worry Darling starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and she already has a third film in her pocket, Perfect. But her films aren’t the only reason she’s been the center of celebrity press the past year and a half. Her rumored romantic relationship with Styles has fascinated onlookers since photos and gossip of the two being linked first began. In her Vogue profile, Olivia Wilde gave a quote about the narratives that surround her relationship with Harry Styles.

