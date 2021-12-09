ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USDA Reports Neutral for Corn, Soybeans, Slightly Bearish for Wheat – DTN

By DTN Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLower exports caused USDA to bump up ending wheat stocks higher than expected, increasing ending stocks to 598 million bushels (mb) while USDA made no monthly changes to domestic corn or soybean supply or demand in the December World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE). USDA cut 2021-22 wheat...

Arkansas: Pumps Up Corn, Grain Sorghum, Winter Wheat Production

Despite severe flooding in southeast Arkansas this year, the state’s farmers produced a banner year of corn with a state average of 183 bushels per acre. Prompted by attractive market prices, Arkansas farmers also increased grain sorghum production and are on course to increase winter wheat acreage. Grain sorghum production rose to 90,000 acres, which was a marked increase from the 12,000 acres planted in 2020.
DTN Cotton Close: Market Scuttles Sideways

The cotton market finally ended its lethargic Wednesday session slightly down. However, for hours on end, the futures were stalled in a seesaw pattern, as they traded both sides of Tuesday’s close. Of course, a major reason for the listlessness was its anticipation for the Fed’s announcement on its...
DTN Livestock Open: Cattle May Trend Lower

The selling pressure from cattle spilled over into hogs even though cash moved in opposite directions. The fear of lower cash cattle came to fruition with prices falling more than anticipated. Hogs saw three consecutive days of stronger cash. Cattle: Lower Futures: Lower Live Equiv: $194.87 -0.56*. Hogs: Steady Futures:...
DTN Grain Open: Soy Complex Perks Up; Corn, Wheat Bounce Back Slightly

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is up 2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are up 10 1/2 cents, and March KC wheat is up 1 cent. CME Globex Recap: Soybeans, meal, and oil are all rebounding, and wheat is bouncing modestly. Weather in South America turns warmer and drier for both southern Brazil and Argentina over the next two weeks, adversely impacting yield potential. Export sales will be released Thursday at 7:30 a.m. CST with the focus on beans and wheat, which are lagging badly versus a year ago.
DTN Livestock Midday: Market Pressure Persists

It’s a less than ideal day for the livestock complex as none of the contracts are trading higher and it doesn’t look like support will be making its way into the market any time soon. The livestock complex has been dealt a tough hand of cards this week....
Soybean Oil Domestic Use Expected to Grow with Renewable Diesel Demand

In its monthly Oil Crops Outlook report this week, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) indicated that, “U.S. processors crushed a record 197 million bushels of soybeans in October, nearly 0.5 million bushels higher than the record established in October 2020. This translates to an impressive 6.35 million bushels of soybeans crushed per day.”
Soybean meal strength supports soybeans, corn

Soybeans were higher on commercial and technical buying. Beans went back to following meal, which was up on strong demand from end users, with the December contract closing above $400 per short ton and January closing at the highest level since early July. Soybean oil was down on product spread adjustments and the losses in crude and palm oil. Wednesday’s NOPA member crush numbers for November have an average estimate of 181.9 million bushels, potentially the largest for the month on record. Soybean oil stocks are expected to be above a year ago. The trade is also watching South America, with rain in the near-term forecast for southern Brazil and Argentina ahead of a shift to drier conditions, in-line with La Nina. For now, conditions look good. ABIOVE estimates Brazil’s crop at 144.8 million tons, up 700,000 from their last guess and more than the current USDA projection. The USDA’s next round of expectations is out January 12th.
USDA
Argentina
China
DTN Cotton Close: Lower on Fed, Omicron Fears

The cotton market was lower Tuesday as traders are trying to factor in a negative Fed announcement Wednesday and global spreading of the omicron variant. The Federal Reserve is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to decide whether to fast track its tapering process. The recent inflationary CPI and PPI reports are giving the Fed the necessary justification for such a move.
DTN Grain Open: Winter Wheat Under Heavy Pressure Again

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: March corn is down 2 1/2 cents per bushel, January soybeans are down 1 3/4 cents, and March KC wheat is down 11 cents. CME Globex Recap: Corn and soybeans are little changed and modestly lower early on Wednesday. Winter wheat futures have continued their bearish price action and are sharply lower. Weather in South America is likely the major focus at this time, along with export demand.
Family Farms: What Does the Size Breakdown Look Like in the U.S.?

Last week, the USDA’s Economic Research Service (ERS) released its annual report exploring characteristics of U.S. farms: “America’s Diverse Family Farms: 2021 Edition.” Today’s update includes highlights from the report, which was written by Christine Whitt, Jessica E. Todd, and Andrew Keller. The report noted...
DTN Cotton Open: Market Mixed, Awaits Fed

The cotton market is trading rather timidly Wednesday as traders want to see the details from the Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting. Its announcement is slated for 2 p.m. EST. Besides cotton, many markets are anticipating that the Fed will speed up the wind-down of its bond buying program. Such action would free the central bank to initiate raising interest rates over the next two years.
DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Shooting Higher

Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher, beans are 18 to 20 cents higher and wheat is 3 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn trade is 6 to 7 cents higher with trade fading into support levels before bouncing back towards the higher end of the recent range, with spillover support from soybeans.
Fertilizer Prices – Still No Reprieve

DTN writer Russ Quinn reported last week that, “Average retail prices for most fertilizers continued to rise at a good clip the first partial week of December 2021, according to sellers surveyed by DTN. Once again, the nitrogen fertilizers maintained their spot as the clear leaders. “Five of the...
U.S. corn, soybeans slide on wetter South American weather

PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soy futures edged lower on Tuesday, extending losses recorded in the previous session, as wetter weather in South America raised prospects of higher production. Wheat also slipped after two straight sessions of gains. "Weather forecasters' greater confidence in a wetter weather tack...
Global Nitrogen Demand Should Climb in 2022 – DTN

Despite significantly higher fertilizer prices across the globe throughout 2021, global nitrogen fertilizer demand appears to be set to increase in 2022. According to fertilizer analysts, demand destruction does not appear to be on the horizon. Nitrogen supplies continue to be tight with various supply issues, but the price of...
Iowa: Considerations When Planting Soybeans Back-to-Back

Planting soybean in the same field that just grew soybean is not recommended. Soybean yield will suffer even before factoring in environmental conditions, weather, and pest/disease pressures. Four different studies in Minnesota and Wisconsin have shown a yield decline of at least 5% and as much as 9% for second-year...
DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Trading Confidently

Despite knowing the fundamental side of the market is likely to be tough in the weeks ahead, cattle futures are rallying into Monday afternoon. Cattle futures are rallying Monday, though the market is fully aware that later this week and throughout the remainder of 2021 the fundamental side of the market is going to get tough. With retailers having bought all their holiday cuts and processing plants running cut shifts because of the holiday, demand won’t be as pressuring and consequently cash prices are likely to see some setback.
U.S. wheat slips on better supply outlook, corn and soybeans also down

HAMBURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Monday, as expectations of larger than expected world supplies pressured prices. Corn and soybeans also fell, facing technical resistance as dealers waited for new indications of Chinese import demand for U.S. supplies. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat had fallen...
