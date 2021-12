WASHINGTON (KKTV) - The House approved the 2022 annual defense bill this week with strong bipartisan support. The National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) authorizes $786 billion for defense and national security. Colorado Republican lawmaker Rep. Doug Lamborn pointed out the amount is $25 billion more for the Pentagon than President Joe Biden had requested during a one-on-one interview with 11 News. You can watch the in-depth conversation on the NDAA at the top of this article and what it means for Colorado along with the country.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO