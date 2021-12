The new Emergency Director for Austin County, R.C. Mercer, gave a presentation to the Sealy City Council Tuesday night at the council meeting. Mr. Mercer explained the level of response of the county and how emergencies that affect the county will be handled. In addition, communications between not only the county as well as the public were covered which is primarily handled through the mass notification system Regroup (you can sign up for these notifications by registering for regroup via the counties home page). The entire presentation can be viewed below. Mr. Mercer’s presentation begins at the 00:11:27 to 00:38:00 of the video.

AUSTIN COUNTY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO