UEFA

Napoli midfielder Lozano loses tooth in Ndidi collision

By Carlos Volcano
Tribal Football
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNapoli midfielder Hirving Lozano lost a tooth in their Europa League win against Leicester City. With half-time approaching, Lozano was forced from the pitch after a nasty collision with Wilfred Ndidi....

www.tribalfootball.com

