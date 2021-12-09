Napoli midfielder Lozano loses tooth in Ndidi collision

Lille sports chief Sylvain Armand says they're happy with their Champions League draw against Chelsea. Lille will meet Chelsea in the round of 16 later in the season. Armand said: "It's a great show for the players, the club, the supporters and the city. We know it will be complicated against the defending champion. It's going to be a big show for us, but football is all about exploits. We will do our best to try to relive a historic moment.

