The field of information systems is constantly growing, and it offers a variety of job options for those interested in pursuing a technology-related career. But what is the difference between information systems and information technology? These terms are often confused or considered to be interchangeable when they are actually two different paths that appeal to different skillsets and disciplines. Learn more about information technology (IT) vs. information systems (IS), and the types of courses and professional growth they offer.

COMPUTERS ・ 7 DAYS AGO