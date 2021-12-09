How does sleep affect attention in children?

Have you ever noticed that in the summertime, you’re full of energy and want to stay out of the house as long as possible, but once winter rolls around, you find it impossible to get out from under the covers? SAME! If this is the case for you, don’t worry; it’s not all in your head. Winter has a major effect on our bodies, mainly due to the lack of sunlight. During the cold, dark season, our bodies produce more melatonin (the sleep hormone) than usual, which causes the disruption in our sleep patterns and mood. Our bodies are naturally programmed to know when to sleep, but they tend to get a little confused with winter’s shorter days and longer nights. Have you ever heard the term “Seasonal Depression”? Well, it’s a very real thing!

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO