Disney officially announced today that the Disney Genie service will be available at the Disneyland Resort beginning Dec. 8, 2021. Disney Genie+ will be available for $20 per ticket per day and allows you to select the next available arrival window for Disney Genie+ Lightning Lane entrances at a variety of attractions, one at a time (subject to limited availability; limit one Lightning Lane selection per experience each day). Disney Genie+ also includes unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from your day, as well as audio experiences featuring fun facts and behind-the-scenes insights.

