The internet has turned the vast majority of us into hypochondriacs. Feel an unfamiliar pain in your back? Notice that your mood is shifting more quickly than usual? Probably best to do a quick Google search and see if you’re on death’s door. Of course, we all know this is unhealthy — and largely unproductive — behavior. However, it speaks to a tendency to fear our own frailty. We’re only human, after all.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO