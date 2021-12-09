ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slain Texas cop remembered for faith, love of family

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — A suburban Dallas police officer who was fatally shot while responding to a domestic dispute in a supermarket parking lot was remembered Thursday for his devotion to his family, faith and job.

Mesquite police Officer Richard Houston, 46, was fatally shot on Dec. 3. Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral for the married father of three children Thursday at Lake Pointe Church in nearby Rockwall.

“You were faithful, steadfast, kind, loving, selfless and hard-working,” Houston’s daughter, Shelby Houston, 18, said at the service.

Mesquite Assistant Police Chief Doug Yates said Houston spent an entire shift praying after a colleague died of cancer. And Yates said that while clearing out Houston’s squad car after his death, he found Houston’s Bible.

“Richard didn’t just go to church — Richard walked with God each day,” Yates said.

Jamie Jaramillo of Balch Springs faces a capital murder charge in Houston’s death.

Mesquite police Chief David Gill said following the shooting that there was “an exchange of gunfire between suspect and one of my officers.” But Jaramillo’s arrest affidavit says Jaramillo shot Houston before shooting himself in the head. Jaramillo was hospitalized after the shooting.

Rick Sultzbal
6d ago

Let’s pray for this man , father , Please look over his family , he is with you now . Remind him he will not be forgotten . Thank him for his service

