Law

SEC obtains judgment against BitConnect's lead promoter

By Aislinn Keely
theblockcrypto.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has obtained a judgment against the the lead promoter of alleged Ponzi scheme BitConnect, according to a new release from the regulator. The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York entered judgments against Glenn Arcaro, BitConnect's lead U.S. promoter....

