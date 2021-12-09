SportsTalk Hour 1 || 12-9-21

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had the bulk of his 2022 recruiting class committed long before the early singing period started Wednesday. Arrowhead (Wis.) offensive lineman Joey Okla was the first in the class to pledge his commitment to the Illinois coach, doing so on Feb. 5 just a week after getting his Illini offer. Okla’s commitment was followed by one from Timber Creek (N.J.) quarterback Donovan Leary in late March and then six more in April and seven after that through June and July.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO