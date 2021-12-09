SportsTalk Hour 1 || 12-9-21

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program received a commitment from Class of 2023 quarterback Marco Lainez III. Lainez -- a native of Skillman, New Jersey -- is a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was on campus this past weekend and it feels like Michigan State football is trending here. Folks, Tuck is absolutely comin’. The second-year Michigan State football coach is on the verge of signing his first top-20 class in East Lansing and the program’s first since 2016. If all goes as planned on Wednesday, he could very well end up with a top-15 group.
Even more change is reported on the horizon in Gainesville. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal sometime in the next few days. Jones plans to play in the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl matchup against...
Leyton Nelson was not looking forward to a phone call he had to make Monday night. The Boone High offensive tackle, who made a non-binding commitment to UCF in August, told The Orlando Sentinel he will not be signing with the Knights on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for football. The call he was not looking forward to was his conversation with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, ...
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Jacob Grandison hasn't quite...
CHAMPAIGN — A sellout crowd filled State Farm Center to capacity on Saturday. A full complement of 15,544 fans. Why not? Illinois’ game against Arizona was the first for the program at home against a ranked nonconference team since hosting Gonzaga in December 2011. Not accounting for Big...
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema had never signed an early class of recruits. Until Wednesday. Twenty-two players said “yes” to playing in Champaign-Urbana. Now, Bielema is hoping the current rules/timelines remains in a place for a spell. “I wish they would stay with what they’ve been...
GIBSON CITY — Aidan Laughery seemed poised to craft a significant final salvo to what already was a strong high school football career. A frustrating, nagging injury didn’t permit such a fate. But there’s good news for the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley senior. He still has more football to...
Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. It's a fair argument...
Sitting in Tony Romo’s suburban Dallas house a few years ago, when the Eastern Illinois product was still the quarterback of America’s Team, Tom Michael got a sneak peek into the future. Michael, the former Illini sharp-shooting wing under Lou Henson in the early 1990s, is now the...
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had the bulk of his 2022 recruiting class committed long before the early singing period started Wednesday. Arrowhead (Wis.) offensive lineman Joey Okla was the first in the class to pledge his commitment to the Illinois coach, doing so on Feb. 5 just a week after getting his Illini offer. Okla’s commitment was followed by one from Timber Creek (N.J.) quarterback Donovan Leary in late March and then six more in April and seven after that through June and July.
MONTICELLO — Kevin Roy graduated four seniors from a 2020-21 Monticello boys’ basketball roster that cobbled together an 8-3 record. And not all of the four were regular starters, suggesting more success could be on the horizon for Roy in his 16th season guiding the Sages. That idea...
Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on how the Illini’s current signees and targets are faring on the court so far this season:. Class of 2022. Signees. SENCIRE...
GILMAN — Clayton Leonard could have signed with the Illinois football team regardless of how his final high school football season played out this fall. The Iroquois West senior has that sort of talent, size and potential when it comes to his work on the offensive and defensive lines.
When Brendan Flakes signs with Northwestern during Wednesday’s early National Signing Day ceremonies, it will mark a whirlwind process that all came together in just four days. The end result is even difficult for Flakes to fully comprehend, but the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman from West Orange is elated by the turn of events during the past week. “It was great. When they came into ...
Shawn Miller didn’t wait around long after the end of his senior season with IMG Academy to make the trip up from Florida to Champaign. Miller was in town the final weekend of November to take in the Illini football team’s 47-14 win against Northwestern on Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium, the venue Miller will play at starting next season.
Illinois signed 22 players Wednesday when the early signing period opened. A glance at the nearly two dozen future Illini who Bret Bielema landed for his first recruiting class in Champaign-Urbana:. PLAYER HT. WT. POSITION STARS HOMETOWN SCHOOL. Isaiah Adams 6-5 310 Offensive lineman Ajax, Ontario Garden City C.C....
Jim Mora’s first recruiting class for UConn football addressed team needs, such as pass rushing and the offensive line, with a heavy emphasis on Connecticut’s prep schools. “I believe there is good talent in this state,” Mora said Wednesday with the announcement of over a dozen signees on national signing day. “At the high school level, certainly, and at the prep school level, definitely. The ...
