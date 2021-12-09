ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

SportsTalk Hour 1 || 12-9-21

The News-Gazette
 6 days ago

Your browser does not support the audio element. Scott...

www.news-gazette.com

kmaland.com

Iowa lands 4-star QB commit

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa football program received a commitment from Class of 2023 quarterback Marco Lainez III. Lainez -- a native of Skillman, New Jersey -- is a four-star recruit, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Hawkeyes over offers from Illinois, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh and West Virginia.
IOWA STATE
FanSided

Michigan State Football: 3 reasons 5-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin will flip to Spartans

Five-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin was on campus this past weekend and it feels like Michigan State football is trending here. Folks, Tuck is absolutely comin’. The second-year Michigan State football coach is on the verge of signing his first top-20 class in East Lansing and the program’s first since 2016. If all goes as planned on Wednesday, he could very well end up with a top-15 group.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Emory Jones News

Even more change is reported on the horizon in Gainesville. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, redshirt junior quarterback Emory Jones is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal sometime in the next few days. Jones plans to play in the Gators’ Gasparilla Bowl matchup against...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Boone lineman Leyton Nelson will hold off Wednesday on signing early with UCF

Leyton Nelson was not looking forward to a phone call he had to make Monday night. The Boone High offensive tackle, who made a non-binding commitment to UCF in August, told The Orlando Sentinel he will not be signing with the Knights on Wednesday, the early National Signing Day for football. The call he was not looking forward to was his conversation with UCF offensive line coach Herb Hand, ...
ORLANDO, FL
State
Illinois State
State
Arizona State
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Grandison at his best

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. Jacob Grandison hasn't quite...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Home-and-home series good for college basketball

CHAMPAIGN — A sellout crowd filled State Farm Center to capacity on Saturday. A full complement of 15,544 fans. Why not? Illinois’ game against Arizona was the first for the program at home against a ranked nonconference team since hosting Gonzaga in December 2011. Not accounting for Big...
NFL
The News-Gazette

Asmussen | Bielema makes most of early signing window

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Bret Bielema had never signed an early class of recruits. Until Wednesday. Twenty-two players said “yes” to playing in Champaign-Urbana. Now, Bielema is hoping the current rules/timelines remains in a place for a spell. “I wish they would stay with what they’ve been...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
#Basketball#Football#Sportstalk
The News-Gazette

Good Morning, Illini Nation: Turning the corner?

Welcome to “Good Morning, Illini Nation,” your daily dose of college basketball news from Illini beat writer and AP Top 25 voter Scott Richey. He’ll offer up insights every morning on Brad Underwood’s team:. Your browser does not support the audio element. It's a fair argument...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Daniels | Catching up with Tom Michael

Sitting in Tony Romo’s suburban Dallas house a few years ago, when the Eastern Illinois product was still the quarterback of America’s Team, Tom Michael got a sneak peek into the future. Michael, the former Illini sharp-shooting wing under Lou Henson in the early 1990s, is now the...
NFL
The News-Gazette

Late additions bolster Illini class

CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema had the bulk of his 2022 recruiting class committed long before the early singing period started Wednesday. Arrowhead (Wis.) offensive lineman Joey Okla was the first in the class to pledge his commitment to the Illinois coach, doing so on Feb. 5 just a week after getting his Illini offer. Okla’s commitment was followed by one from Timber Creek (N.J.) quarterback Donovan Leary in late March and then six more in April and seven after that through June and July.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
NewsBreak
Sports
The News-Gazette

Recruiting roundup: Pence posts double-double in front of Underwood

Brad Underwood and his staff have returned Illini basketball to national prominence, but they want to keep the talent pipelines booming. News-Gazette contributor Gavin Good checks in on how the Illini’s current signees and targets are faring on the court so far this season:. Class of 2022. Signees. SENCIRE...
BASKETBALL
Orlando Sentinel

Northwestern provides perfect fit for West Orange lineman Brendan Flakes

When Brendan Flakes signs with Northwestern during Wednesday’s early National Signing Day ceremonies, it will mark a whirlwind process that all came together in just four days. The end result is even difficult for Flakes to fully comprehend, but the 6-foot-4, 275-pound defensive lineman from West Orange is elated by the turn of events during the past week. “It was great. When they came into ...
ORLANDO, FL
The News-Gazette

Miller wants to 'make an impact right away'

Shawn Miller didn’t wait around long after the end of his senior season with IMG Academy to make the trip up from Florida to Champaign. Miller was in town the final weekend of November to take in the Illini football team’s 47-14 win against Northwestern on Nov. 27 at Memorial Stadium, the venue Miller will play at starting next season.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Illinois' 2022 recruiting class

Illinois signed 22 players Wednesday when the early signing period opened. A glance at the nearly two dozen future Illini who Bret Bielema landed for his first recruiting class in Champaign-Urbana:. PLAYER HT. WT. POSITION STARS HOMETOWN SCHOOL. Isaiah Adams 6-5 310 Offensive lineman  Ajax, Ontario Garden City C.C....
ILLINOIS STATE
Hartford Courant

Jim Mora’s first UConn recruiting class puts emphasis on pass rushing and offensive line; QB Millen transferring in

Jim Mora’s first recruiting class for UConn football addressed team needs, such as pass rushing and the offensive line, with a heavy emphasis on Connecticut’s prep schools. “I believe there is good talent in this state,” Mora said Wednesday with the announcement of over a dozen signees on national signing day. “At the high school level, certainly, and at the prep school level, definitely. The ...
WINDSOR, CT

