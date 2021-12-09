VIDEO: New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Featuring New Clips

The newest trailer of The Book of Boba Fett hints that the upcoming series of Disney+ will fill in a major gap in the canon timeline of Star Wars. The first few trailers of The Book of Boba Fett showed mostly the story of Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) as well as Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) trying to take over Jabba The Hutt’s empire, after the fall of the Empire and the events that happened in The Mandalorian. However, this latest trailer that was released is more focused on framing Boba Fett’s journey to the underworld throne, with some hints that might show how he escaped death after Return of the Jedi.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO