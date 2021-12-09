VIDEO: New ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Trailer Featuring New Clips

Book Of Boba Fett TV Spots, Ming-Na And Temuera Morrison Character Comments, Ivanna Sakhno Ahsoka Casting, & Rangers Of The New Republic Officially Dead | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! The Book of Boba Fett released a couple of TV spots that showed nothing really new. Also, Ming-Na Wen and Temuera Morrison had some comments about the show and their characters. Additionally, we have a new casting announcement for Ahsoka, but we have no idea who they’re playing. Lastly, the Rangers of the New Republic is officially dead (much like most thought). So, we have a lot to discuss. Huzzah!
