ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

When It Comes to 2021 Holiday Table Decor, More Is More

By Emily Farris
Epicurious
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I’ve hosted exactly zero (indoor) dinner parties in nearly two years, which is probably why I’m irrationally excited about Christmas table decorations. And while I’m...

www.epicurious.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Decor#Christmas
architectureartdesigns.com

The Best Project Ideas When It Comes To Balcony Decor

The porch is one of the most democratic spaces in the house. During the day, it can function as a home office, in the afternoon it is perfect for relaxing and reading a book, and at night, the terrace is a perfect invitation to informal dinners with friends. Also, we would like to spice up things for the balcony and remind you that the Christmas balcony decor should be already on your mind if you already haven’t done it.
INTERIOR DESIGN
lushome.com

35 Lovely Christmas Decorating Ideas, Poinsettia Holiday Gifts and Original Table Centerpieces

Gorgeous Christmas flowers are a terrific source of holiday decorations that work as beautiful gifts and table centerpieces. Here is the Lushome collection of original Christmas decorating ideas and creative eco gifts to brighten up winter homes and add themed accents to holiday tables. There are many ways to present and display Poinsettias, and these unique designs and photographs provide great inspiring ideas for winter decorating, elegant table centerpieces, and last-minute Christmas gifts.
HOME & GARDEN
lushome.com

55 Snowmen, Fun Food Decoration Ideas for Winter Holiday Tables, Unique Gifts

Fifty-five snowmen collection shows creative and fun food design ideas for the winter holidays. The playful salads and delicious treats are snowman-themed edible decorations that add fun to any celebration. If you love the snowman theme, the Lushome collection of fantastic creations and inspiring food decoration ideas is right here for you to enjoy. Snowmen make beautiful and versatile edible decorations suitable for winter table settings. A snowman is a fantastic theme for kids’ parties and adult gatherings.
FOOD & DRINKS
Apartment Therapy

One of Our Favorite Puzzle Brands Just Released the Most Giftable Holiday Collection

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. With the holidays right around the corner, many of us are gearing up for holiday hangs with friends and family. This means tons of quality time where games and activities are a must. Over the last year, many have rediscovered the joy of puzzles and if you’re looking for a fun puzzle to bring home for the holidays, one of our favorite puzzle companies just released the ultimate collection. JIGGY is well-known for its beautiful puzzles and the Enchantment collection is no exception. Inspired by everything we love most about the holidays, these puzzles feature images of sparkly tinsel, ice skating, New York City, shopping, and more. But our favorite thing about these puzzles is that each JIGGY comes with glue to transform the completed puzzle into wall-worthy art, making them an A+ gift for the art and decor lover in your life, too. It’s also important to note that JIGGY is a female-founded brand that supports emerging female artists from around the world, with a percentage of each sale going to the artist behind each puzzle’s design — it’s the gift that truly keeps on giving. Keep reading to shop each of the newly released puzzles and to learn a little bit more about each artist and their festive design.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Epicurious

The Best Food Gift Baskets to Give This Holiday

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. During the holidays we can’t always set a table for everyone in our lives, and giving food gift baskets may be the next best thing. Culinary gifts tell the people we care about that we’re thinking of them. But picking food from afar isn’t always easy, so we’ve compiled a list of quality arrangements that everyone on your list will love. Whether it’s a relative with a craving for a gooey-centered cookie or a friend who is rapturous about chocolate, there’s something here to delight every kind of food lover and tide us over until we get to sit down together again.
SHOPPING
Mashed

The Problem Fans Have With Ree Drummond's Holiday Cookie Recipe

Few can argue with Ree Drummond's baking skills. According to Design & Living, Drummond understands that this form of cooking requires precision to yield the best results. While she may prefer to cook, she loves baking cinnamon rolls and considers her chocolate sheet cake one of her best recipes. The chef also has some secret ingredients designed to spruce up any winter dessert. Drummond relies on apples with seasonal spices and caramel sauce for the holidays, while a mix of orange marmalade sweet rolls with cranberries can really make the season feel that much more festive, per Food & Wine.
RECIPES
thegazette.com

Home decor and more at Moxie and Mortar in Solon

SOLON — Stepping inside Moxie and Mortar on Main Street in Solon at this time of year is a lot like stepping into a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. Part of the reason is that for co-owners Angela Janssen and Gretchen Swan, the store is a home away from home. The...
SOLON, IA
SPY

Fireplace Screens That Protect From Sparks and Double as Decor

The crackle of a fire when it’s cold out is one of the most comforting things we can think of, but fireplace etiquette is an important part of enjoying that mesmerizing flame, especially if adventurous kids or pets reside in your home. A fireplace screen is essential to keeping out sparks and ash, and can also act as a decor statement in your living room. Choosing one with a streamlined and modern look will help elevate your space into one that looks straight out of a magazine. We searched high and low for options in all kinds of materials and aesthetics,...
ELECTRONICS
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

31 New Year's Eve appetizers that'll get the party started

Everyone loves a good New Year's Eve party, but no one likes feeling peckish while partying. Whether you're hosting a bigger bash or keeping things cozy until midnight, keeping fun, festive nibbles around is paramount to a good celebration. To ensure friends, family and loved ones have something to munch on before (and perhaps even after) dinner, here are some of our favorite festive appetizers — from delicate bites to heartier finger foods.
FOOD & DRINKS
WCPO

Holiday Entertaining: The More, The Merrier

If you’re looking for the ingredients for a spectacular holiday season – or any party for that matter – then we've got you covered! We talked to Chadwick Boyd, an award-winning chef, business owner, recipe developer and lifestyle guru about a key ingredient for every successful menu or party event: Wisconsin Cheese.
FOOD & DRINKS
discoverestevan.com

Christmas Decorations Popping Up Downtown, More To Come

Anyone who's been enjoying the unseasonable weather here in Estevan may have seen some of the decorations adorning the downtown area. These festive sights are set up around 4th and 5th Street, to help entice some customers and spread a bit of Christmas cheer. That's being organized by the Downtown...
POLITICS
impressiveinteriordesign.com

Useful Home Design Tips That You Will Want To Know

Home design is more than just remodeling and decorating. It is about creating a space that you will love to live in – whether it’s your home or backyard. A beautiful and comfortable place that you can call your own. Designing your place in a way that really lets you enjoy every aspect of it will really make it your home and let you get the most out of it. That’s why it is important to make sure you follow these useful home design tips when working on your space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
buckscountyherald.com

Recipe of the Week: Colorful cranberries are more than decorations

We enjoyed cranberry sauce with our Thanksgiving dinners and will continue to enjoy this native American fruit throughout the holiday season. The cranberry is perfectly colored to help brighten the foods of the season, and despite its excessive tartness is a flavorful addition to sweet and savory dishes. In addition to sauces, relishes and chutneys, cranberries can be used in a variety of baked goods and cocktails. The sauces can work well with different meats and poultry, especially when the berries are paired with red wine.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy