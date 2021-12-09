'Still working to get to where I want to be,' says Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts joined Dukes & Bell to talk about his rookie season to this point and where he thinks he is at in his NFL career just 12 games in.

Pitts talked about where he is right now in his rookie year.

“I would say definitely from rookie minicamp to today, that I think I’ve grown,” Pitts said. “Just picking it up mentally, all the physical different parts of it, I would say just everyday I’m trying to get better. I wouldn’t say I’m exactly where I want to be, but just trying to work to where I do want to be.”

When asked about what he’s learned from watching film.

“Definitely there’s something each game that you learn, each play," said Pitts. "Knowing that someone is doing something different than the last week, just trying to put that in the memory bank and find out a way to beat it.”