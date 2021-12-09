Krasner campaign, PAC to pay $40,000 in fines for campaign finance law violations

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — District Attorney Larry Krasner 's re-election campaign and a San Francisco-based political action committee have agreed to pay $40,000 in fines to resolve violations of Philadelphia’s Campaign Finance Law.

The Board of Ethics of the City of Philadelphia has approved a settlement agreement with Larry Krasner’s re-election campaign for spending $1,000 in excess pre-candidacy contributions.

A $10,000 dollar fine will need to be paid for the violation. The $1,000 has already been disgorged.

Also at the beginning of the year, the Krasner Campaign partnered with Real Justice PAC for its staff to perform services and work for the campaign, which was paid for in advance by the campaign.

Shane Creamer, the executive director, of the Board of Ethics, tells KYW Newsradio that Real Justice PAC has promised to pay a separate fine of $30,000 in penalties for 15 violations that it has admitted to.

The Board of Ethics tells KYW Newsradio that Real Justice PAC didn’t properly disclose information like how it’s workers were being paid.

It turns out the Krasner camp paid Real Justice PAC in advance and the workers were being paid directly by that political action committee.

The parties, who again are cooperating, have 30 days to pay the fines.

"They are two separate agreements but they do happen to relate to each other in that they were disclosure violations related to this agreement that they had between each other,” Creamer said.

“The public didn’t have adequate information about how these staff workers that were provided by Real Justice PAC and were working on the Krasner campaign were being paid.”

The Board of Ethics of the City of Philadelphia is an independent, five-member City board established in 2006. It is charged with administering and enforcing the City’s Campaign Finance Law.