The Littlestown Area School District Capital Building Project was moved forward by the school board at its regular meeting on Monday. The board authorized the LASD Administration and RLPS Architects to proceed with the consolidation of the secondary schools in alignment with the Feasibility Study. This would allow the administration to begin the consolidation of the Maple Avenue Middle School (MAMS) with the Littlestown High School to provide facilities that will house grades 6 through 12.

LITTLESTOWN, PA ・ 27 DAYS AGO