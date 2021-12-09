Banning books to protect our children is a fool's game

Our guest is the bestselling children's book author, Peter H. Reynolds, whose celebrated works are known for their recurring themes of kindness, sensitivity, and respect. He tells us about his newest volume, "Our Table," which profiles a girl named Violet. She longs for the time when her family was connected -- before life, distractions, and technology pulled them all away from each other. After all, Violet's family used to gather at the table, with lots of food and warmth, to swap stories, tell jokes, share smiles, and so forth. But now...everyone keeps looking down at their phone. As was noted of this work by Booklist (in a starred review): "You can read this picture book as a parable for our times, when electronic devices that supposedly connect people actually isolate them. Reynolds tells the story simply and illustrates it expressively.... A reminder of what really matters."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 1 DAY AGO