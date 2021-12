Today, T-Mobile announced the names of 25 more American small towns that will receive Hometown Grants to jumpstart vital community projects, including Lander, Wyoming. Created to help local communities move forward on projects that build on the strengths that have always made them great places to live and work, the company’s Hometown Grants are inspired by the unique sense of place and deep pride that is so much a part of every small town. T-Mobile Hometown Grants is just one of the many initiatives underscoring T-Mobile’s commitment to rural America. More than just bringing wireless, T-Mobile wants to be part of the community and help small towns thrive.

LANDER, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO