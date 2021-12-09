Sports betting now legal in Md.; Hogan makes first bet at MGM National Harbor casino

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has really put her foot in it this time. Not only are Windy City aldermen balking at five stadium-area sports books in addition to a billion-dollar casino, fearing cannibalization, but Lightfoot threw gasoline on the fire with the oh-so-casual remark that taxpayers would be footing the bill for the infrastructure needed for aforesaid sports books to operate. Spending public money to make already-rich people even richer would be a hard sell to voters, we’re sure. Also, Lightfoot’s much-touted 2% extra impost on sports books was derided as “paltry” after her office said it would bring in $400K-$500K a year, peanuts compared to the tax dollars a casino would pay. Back in the day (2009), Lightfoot said freestanding sports books had “the potential to undermine the viability of any Chicago-based casino.” Lightfoot 2.0 now deems them essential and is allied with the Lege in trying to strong-arm aldermen into going along.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO