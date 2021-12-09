ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Sports betting now legal in Md.; Hogan makes first bet at MGM National Harbor casino

By Tom Roussey
KUTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJLA) — Sports betting became legal Thursday in the state of Maryland, with the MGM National Harbor casino being the first place to offer it. Joined by Prince George’s County council chair Calvin Hawkins and former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, Gov. Larry Hogan made the first bet – for Washington and...

kutv.com

