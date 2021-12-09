ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Major RTP employer drafting plans to lay off more than 1,000, report says

By Rowan Walrath
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA large employer in Research Triangle Park could be primed to lay off hundreds of workers. Biogen Inc. is concocting a restructuring plan that would result in the termination of more than 1,000 employees, according to an investigation by Stat News. Biogen (Nasdaq: BIIB) is headquartered in the Boston...

crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Intel Plans Mobileye IPO, Better.com Lays Off 900, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Intel is forging ahead with plans for a public offering for its autonomous driving unit, Mobileye. A potential IPO could set a valuation of over $50 billion for Mobileye, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dollar General reports profit decline, plans for more than 1,100 new stores in 2022

Dollar General Corp. shares fell 2.6% in Thursday premarket trading after the discount retailer reported a third-quarter profit decline. Net income totaled $487.0 million, or $2.08 per share, down from $574.3 million, or $2.31 per share, last year. Sales of $8.518 billion were up from $8.200 billion last year. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.01 and sales of $8.496 billion. Same-store sales fell 0.6%, just below the FactSet consensus for a 0.5% decline. Dollar General unveiled its 2022 real estate plans, which include 1,110 new stores, 1,750 remodels and the company's first international stores, with up to...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine produces virtually NO antibody protection against Omicron variant in lab study

A new study has found that Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine produced virtually no antibody response to the Omicron variant. South African virologist Penny Moore found that a key measure of antibody levels fell fell from 303 against the original strain to undetectable levels against Omicron in those with the J&J shot, according to Bloomberg.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
iheart.com

CDC Advisers To Revisit Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Recommendation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is planning to review the benefit and risk assessment for Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine. The single-dose vaccine is authorized by the CDC and the Food and Drug Administration for anybody over the age of 18. It...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Salt Lake Tribune

Logan’s iFIT lays off workers weeks before Christmas after saying it’s doing ‘better than ever’

Two months after it postponed a debut stock offering on Wall Street, Utah-based iFIT Health & Fitness launched a round of staff layoffs just weeks before Christmas. Several employees told The Salt Lake Tribune they received no notice before the Dec. 3 firings, when the billion-dollar firm let go of an undisclosed number of employees across multiple departments — at its Logan-based headquarters and among those working online across the country.
BUSINESS
AFP

Pfizer says Covid pill drastically reduces severe disease

Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its Covid pill -- a new type of treatment that should withstand the mutations seen with Omicron -- drastically reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent. The announcement came as a real-world study from South Africa showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from the new variant, a result called encouraging by researchers, though it represents a drop compared to earlier strains. Data for the new pill, which hasn't yet been authorized anywhere in the world, came from more than 2,200 volunteers, and backed up preliminary findings announced last month. The American drugmaker said its treatment, called Paxlovid, also held up against the Omicron variant in lab-testing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bizjournals

Rebag secures a $33 million Series E funding round

Luxury handbag reseller Rebag has secured a $33 million Series E round, bringing the company's total funding raised to $101 million. The funds will be used to further build upon technical tools Rebag has developed, including an artificial intelligence tool that uses image recognition technology to identify and price luxury handbags, and to scale its brick-and-mortar presence, the company said.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Acquisitive startup, with tech to boost ad performance, raises millions more

St. Louis advertising technology startup Advocado said Wednesday it plans to target growth after raising $10 million from investors. San Francisco-based investment firm Crescent Core Advisors led the financing, providing $7.5 million in funding for Advocado. The funding brings Advocado total capital raised since its launch to about $15 million.
MARKETS
bizjournals

Ryan Popple, former CEO of Proterra and venture investor at Kleiner, has died at age 44

Popple helped head up Kleiner Perkins' clean technology investments before guiding the electric bus maker to a $1 billion valuation. Our C-Suite Awards recognize Silicon Valley's top executives for their contribution and commitment to the community and their outstanding professional performance. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved....
ECONOMY
Arizona Mirror

Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Food and Drug Administration drew praise from a top Senate Republican, as well as critical questions from conservatives and others during a Tuesday confirmation hearing. Dr. Robert Califf fielded queries on his ties to the pharmaceutical industry, the pandemic-loosened rules around abortion drugs, and frustrations involving COVID-19 […] The post Biden pick to lead FDA fields questions over pharma ties, abortion pill, COVID tests appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PHARMACEUTICALS

