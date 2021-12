Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Traffic Crash Reconstructionist/ Deputy Brad Mink along with Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bo Harris were called out to investigate a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic fatality on US 25, about 7 miles South of London. Deputies say apparently a pickup truck traveling northbound struck a pedestrian, 32-year-old Chadwick Smith of War Branch, KY, who was in the unlit roadway causing fatal injury. The driver of the pickup, 69-year-old Roger Roark of London, was not injured. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London Laurel Rescue Squad, and Lily Volunteer Fire Department. The investigation is continuing by Deputy Brad Mink.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO