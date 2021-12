Wisconsin is the latest state to join the foray into legal sports betting as Oneida Nation began taking sports bets on Tuesday, November 30. The first legal sports bet was placed at the Oneida Tribe’s main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport by “Bingo Queens” Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster. Brehmer and Webster launched a bingo parlor 50 years ago that helped give Oneida its start in gambling operations. Now, they are placing bets on sports, as Webster placed the first legal sports wager in Wisconsin on the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.

