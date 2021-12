In a short promotional video released this morning, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalon got together to look at some of the internet's favorite fan theories about the movie. Whether it's ties to Daredevil or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Spider-fam had some fun coming up with responses to those rumors without actually saying anything much about them. The trio have been the face of the movie's marketing campaign, presumably because like all Marvel movies, they are trying to hide spoilers as much as possible. Rather than endlessly recycling the same handful of spoiler-free clips, Sony seems convinced the way to go is to bank on the actors' charm and chemistry.

