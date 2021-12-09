ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

7-year-old boy among 4 victims killed in suspected murder-suicide in Milwaukee

truecrimedaily
truecrimedaily
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DO2J_0dIpT58c00

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A young boy is reportedly among four people dead in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Dec. 8 at approximately 11:47 a.m., officers performed a welfare check on an individual on the 3100 block of South 49th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly found four deceased individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were three adults and one juvenile.

Milwaukee Police said in the statement they suspect "one of the deceased individuals killed the victims and then died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." They do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

According to WTMJ-TV, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 54-year-old Jeazell Woodruff; 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm; 49-year-old Frederick Holmes; and 7-year-old Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm.

WTMJ reports Milwaukee Police believe Holmes was the shooter and he lived with Woodruff in a downstairs unit. The other two victims lived in the upstairs unit. Becker-Wilhelm, Woodruff, and Holmes were reportedly discovered in the hallway and Wilhelm was found in the kitchen.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Connecticut man convicted of torturing and killing couple and son, lighting house on fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. -- A 30-year-old man was convicted Tuesday of murdering a husband and wife and their son, as well as robbing their home and setting it on fire in 2017. The Norwich Bulletin reports Sergio Correa was found guilty on 13 of the 14 counts he was tried on, including three counts of murder, murder with special circumstances, two counts of second-degree arson, murder in the commission of arson, first-degree burglary, and more. He was reportedly found not guilty of one count of felony murder.
CONNECTICUT STATE
truecrimedaily

Young mom killed, several injured when shooting breaks out during vigil for murder victim

HOUSTON (TCD) -- A 25-year-old woman was killed and several others were injured when gunfire broke out during a celebration of life Sunday night. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, deputies responded to 1403 North Market Loop when someone in a vehicle fired shots at a crowd gathered for a celebration of life. Gonzalez said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Chicago man reportedly beaten to death while hanging Christmas lights

CHICAGO (TCD) -- A 49-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death over the weekend while hanging Christmas lights. According to NBC Chicago, Jose Téllez was reportedly attacked Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the 3500 block of West 58th Street in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood. Chicago Police said two men "who were armed with blunt objects" beat Téllez when he was decorating his home for the holidays.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin James
truecrimedaily

Pennsylvania man accused of strangling mom with cord, leaving body in trash bag

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly strangling his mother with a cord and leaving her body in a trash bag in his backyard. According to the Allegheny County Police Department, on Dec. 9, a 52-year-old woman’s father reported her missing to the West Mifflin Police Department after not having heard from her for five days. WTAE-TV reports the missing woman was identified as Helene Nulty. The West Mifflin Police Department opened a missing person investigation the next day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
truecrimedaily

Baby’s remains found in Tennessee storage locker 27 years after woman gives birth

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 62-year-old woman was indicted Friday after a baby’s remains were found in a storage unit she owned that had been auctioned off. District Attorney General Craig Northcott wrote in a statement that on Nov. 13, Tullahoma Police Department officers were called out to a storage facility at 1004 Old Estill Springs Road regarding "unidentified remains." Officials could not immediately tell if the remains were human or not, but the Medical Examiner’s Office later determined they were that of a newborn.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Tcd#Wtmj Tv#Becker Wilhelm
truecrimedaily

Pizza shop employee’s teen son reportedly shoots man in the face during attempted robbery

PHILADELPHIA (TCD) -- A 14-year-old boy reportedly shot a man in the face Thursday evening as the suspect allegedly tried robbing the pizza shop where the teen's mother works. According to NBC Philadelphia, at approximately 10 p.m., three men walked into Bold Pizza and tried robbing the store. The men allegedly attempted to steal cash from the register, but the woman at the register said she could not open it because she needed a code.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Dad pleads guilty to manslaughter after wife allegedly beats daughter to death

WORCESTER, Mass. (TCD) -- A 42-year-old man was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday following a guilty plea in Superior Court. The Telegram & Gazette reports Mavin Brito pleaded guilty to manslaughter in relation to his daughter’s beating death April 10, 2018. According to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office, Brito was initially charged with two counts of reckless endangerment of a child and two counts of permitting substantial injury to a child. His wife, Shana Pedroso, was charged with two counts of assault and battery on a child with injury and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
truecrimedaily

S.C. man gets 40 years for killing mom, grandmother; said he was 'looking for Lucifer'

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- A man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison after he reportedly stabbed and shot his mother and grandmother to death. The Anderson County 10th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Bradley Aldrich pleaded guilty but mentally ill to two counts of first, one count of attempted murder, and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

truecrimedaily

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

 https://truecrimedaily.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy