7-year-old boy among 4 victims killed in suspected murder-suicide in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (TCD) -- A young boy is reportedly among four people dead in what police believe is a murder-suicide.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, on Dec. 8 at approximately 11:47 a.m., officers performed a welfare check on an individual on the 3100 block of South 49th Street. When officers arrived, they reportedly found four deceased individuals with apparent gunshot wounds. The victims were three adults and one juvenile.

Milwaukee Police said in the statement they suspect "one of the deceased individuals killed the victims and then died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound." They do not believe there is an active threat to the public.

According to WTMJ-TV, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victims as 54-year-old Jeazell Woodruff; 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm; 49-year-old Frederick Holmes; and 7-year-old Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm.

WTMJ reports Milwaukee Police believe Holmes was the shooter and he lived with Woodruff in a downstairs unit. The other two victims lived in the upstairs unit. Becker-Wilhelm, Woodruff, and Holmes were reportedly discovered in the hallway and Wilhelm was found in the kitchen.