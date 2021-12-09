Office of the Special Envoy To Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 12 -13. This visit follows the November 28 national elections in Honduras in which a historic number of Hondurans cast their vote. Under Secretary Zeya will meet with President-Elect Xiomara Castro, private sector representatives, civil society groups and current Honduran government officials to discuss shared bilateral objectives and priorities for ongoing and future engagement. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Honduran partners in government, civil society, and the private sector to counter corruption and narcotics trafficking, revitalize the economy, collaboratively manage migration and address the root causes of irregular regional migration, and promote human rights. The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Principal Advisor to the Administrator, Mark Feierstein, will join her on the visit.

IMMIGRATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO