Office of the Special Envoy To Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

U.S. Department of State
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism (SEAS) advances U.S. foreign policy on antisemitism. Antisemitism is discrimination against...

www.state.gov

AFP

Blinken warns Republicans against blocking US envoy nominations

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Tuesday that continued Republican opposition to the nomination of ambassadors in the Senate risked undermining American foreign policy.  American ambassadors -- like secretaries and assistant secretaries -- are nominated by the president but can only take up their posts once the upper house of Congress backs the choice in a vote.
CONGRESS & COURTS
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the Syria Special Envoy Meeting

The following is the Joint Statement on the Syria Special Envoy Meeting. Representatives of the Arab League, Egypt, the European Union, France, Germany, Iraq, Jordan, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States met December 2 at the envoys-level in Brussels to discuss the crisis in Syria. We reaffirmed our support...
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Foggy Bottom Bristles at Proliferation of Special Envoys

In the words of Molly Phee, the new U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs, career diplomats are apples and special envoys are oranges—and not particularly tasty ones at that. The challenge facing the U.S. State Department’s top Africa official is making a diplomatic fruit salad that prevents some of Africa’s worst political crises from spiraling out of control.
U.S. POLITICS
#Jews
U.S. Department of State

The United States Promotes Accountability for Human Rights Violations and Abuses

We are determined to put human rights at the center of our foreign policy, and we reaffirm this commitment by using appropriate tools and authorities to draw attention to and promote accountability for human rights violations and abuses, no matter where they occur. The United States appreciates the coordinated actions...
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s Travel to Honduras on December 12-13

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will visit Tegucigalpa, Honduras December 12 -13. This visit follows the November 28 national elections in Honduras in which a historic number of Hondurans cast their vote. Under Secretary Zeya will meet with President-Elect Xiomara Castro, private sector representatives, civil society groups and current Honduran government officials to discuss shared bilateral objectives and priorities for ongoing and future engagement. Through these engagements, Under Secretary Zeya will underscore the United States’ commitment to working with Honduran partners in government, civil society, and the private sector to counter corruption and narcotics trafficking, revitalize the economy, collaboratively manage migration and address the root causes of irregular regional migration, and promote human rights. The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Principal Advisor to the Administrator, Mark Feierstein, will join her on the visit.
IMMIGRATION
The Jewish Press

Has Deborah Lipstadt Undercut Both Herself And Future Antisemitism Envoys?

When Holocaust deniers are not going around denying that the Holocaust ever happened or claiming that it is exaggerated, they like to make comparisons between Israel and Nazis. In an interview in 2011 with Haaretz, the Holocaust historian Deborah Lipstadt called these sorts of comparisons “Holocaust abuse”:. Renowned...
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Finnish MFA Permanent State Secretary Anttonen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs Permanent State Secretary Matti Anttonen today in Washington, where they underscored their commitment to promoting democracy, human rights, and economic prosperity. They discussed deepening our already strong security cooperation, including at the OSCE, called on Russia to deescalate tensions along the border with Ukraine, and expressed concern over ongoing political repression and human rights violations in Belarus. The Deputy Secretary also welcomed expanded cooperation with Finland on shared priorities in the Arctic.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Norwegian Foreign Minister Huitfeldt

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met today with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt in Washington and reaffirmed our close bilateral ties and the strength of the transatlantic relationship built on shared values. The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed global challenges, including the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. They also discussed the importance of continued consultation on the UN Security Council.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

The Politically Motivated Convictions of Belarusian Opposition Figures

The United States condemns today’s politically motivated convictions of Belarusian opposition figures Syarhey Tsikhanouski, Mikalai Statkevich, Radio Liberty journalist Ihar Losik, and others in judicial proceedings that do not conform to the rule of law. Belarusian courts harshly sentenced Mr. Tsikhanouski to 18 years, Mr. Statkevich to 14 years, and Mr. Losik to 15 years in prison. Neither these individuals, nor the Belarusian people, warrant such harsh repression.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Government Participation at Virtual UNHCR High-Level Officials Meeting

Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration Senior Bureau Official Nancy Izzo Jackson will serve as the U.S. Head of Delegation at the virtual High-Level Officials Meeting (HLOM) co-hosted by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Swiss Confederation on December 14-15, 2021. UNHCR High Commissioner Filippo Grandi will chair the meeting. The HLOM provides an opportunity for senior government officials and other stakeholders to evaluate progress, make new commitments, and maintain momentum towards meeting the objectives of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR). Participants, including refugee representatives, will identify opportunities and challenges for further action on the GCR objectives to increase responsibility-sharing, refugee self-reliance, and access to interim and durable solutions for refugees and stateless persons.
IMMIGRATION
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Department of State Announces Initiatives to Bolster Democracy & Defend Human Rights in Support of the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal

On December 9, President Biden opened the first-ever Summit for Democracy, a forum for leaders from around the world to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing democracies in the 21st century. Through the Presidential Initiative for Democratic Renewal, the U.S. Department of State will launch a landmark set of policy and foreign assistance initiatives that build upon the U.S. Government’s significant, ongoing work to bolster democracy and defend human rights globally.
U.S. POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Afghanistan Relocation and Resettlement Update

Since August 31, the State Department has continued its around-the-clock efforts to relocate U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents currently in Afghanistan who want to depart, as well as Afghan allies who worked with us over the course of our 20-year military mission in Afghanistan and their families. As Secretary Blinken has said, there is no deadline for this work, which at the State Department is led by the Coordinator for Afghan Relocation Efforts, Ambassador Beth Jones.
IMMIGRATION
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on the U.S.-Israel Economic Development Group

The following is the Joint Statement on the U.S.-Israel Economic Development Group. On December 15, U.S. and Israeli officials met virtually to participate in the 36th meeting of the U.S.–Israel Joint Economic Development Group (JEDG), the premier bilateral economic policy dialogue between the two nations, first held in 1985. Participants discussed current bilateral economic relations and underscored respective commitments to expanding coordination and cooperation across a variety of important sectors.
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Momen

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen today.  The Secretary reaffirmed our long-standing partnership with Bangladesh on development, economic growth, and security.  The two leaders discussed the importance of human rights and agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation and address shared global challenges.
FOREIGN POLICY
Arizona Mirror

U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks

The U.S. House following a vitriolic debate passed a bill along party lines Tuesday night to create a State Department office that would counter Islamophobia worldwide. Democrats said a conflict much closer to home showed the need to confront anti-Muslim bigotry. The bill sponsored by Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), picked up momentum after Colorado Republican […] The post U.S. House Dems pass anti-Islamophobia bill, condemn Boebert remarks appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden unveils corruption strategy

The Biden administration on Monday released the first-ever U.S. government strategy for countering corruption, kicking off a week of policy initiatives pegged to the inaugural "Summit for Democracy" on Dec. 9-10. Why it matters: Joe Biden is the first president to establish the fight against corruption as a core national...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

US sets up commission on Afghanistan failures

The US Congress on Wednesday voted to set up a commission to assess the failures of the 20-year war in Afghanistan following the Taliban's victory. The commission will also look at George W. Bush's launch of the war as well as US policy on Afghanistan before 2001, when the September 11 attacks triggered the US invasion that overthrew the Taliban's draconian earlier regime.
FOREIGN POLICY

