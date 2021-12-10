ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Person Dies After Being Pulled Out of Water Near China Beach in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A person died after being pulled out of the waters off San Francisco Thursday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted just after 3 p.m. a rescue was in progress in the Eagles Point area next to Lands End trail just west of China Beach.

The department said marine units and rescue swimmers located a victim saved by a bystander swimmer, and that crews were facing tough terrain and surf conditions, the fire department said. The U.S. Coast Guard was also part of the rescue.

The victim was being taken by paramedic rescue boat to a ground medic unit, the fire deparment said.

It is was not known why or how long the person was in the water.

Waters off the San Francisco coast have been rough on Thursday, with a small craft advisory posted through early Friday morning.

