Sports betting now legal in Md.; Hogan makes first bet at MGM National Harbor casino

By Tom Roussey
cbs4local.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJLA) — Sports betting became legal Thursday in the state of Maryland, with the MGM National Harbor casino being the first place to offer it. Joined by Prince George’s County council chair Calvin Hawkins and former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann, Gov. Larry Hogan made the first bet – for Washington and...

Wbaltv.com

Maryland casinos hope to have sports betting in place this week

It has been an up-and-down battle to bring sports gambling to Maryland, but it appears, by the end of this week, the first wagers could be made on this weekend's games. The Horseshoe Casino in downtown Baltimore is putting the finishing touches on its sportsbook as it is one of a number of casinos in Maryland hoping to start taking bets later this week.
MARYLAND STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Baltimore-area casinos launch in-person sports betting

Baltimore-area casinos opened their sportsbooks to the public Friday, part of the launch of long-awaited in-person sports betting in Maryland. Before a buzzing crowd at Baltimore’s Horseshoe Casino that included casino employees and actors dressed as Julius Caesar and Cleopatra, Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Brandon Scott along with former Ravens Torrey Smith and Adalius Thomas and former Dunbar and NBA player Muggsy Bogues cut the ribbon for the 15,000-square-foot sports betting room in the South Baltimore casino.
BALTIMORE, MD
lasvegasadvisor.com

Playing politics with sports betting … and casinos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) has really put her foot in it this time. Not only are Windy City aldermen balking at five stadium-area sports books in addition to a billion-dollar casino, fearing cannibalization, but Lightfoot threw gasoline on the fire with the oh-so-casual remark that taxpayers would be footing the bill for the infrastructure needed for aforesaid sports books to operate. Spending public money to make already-rich people even richer would be a hard sell to voters, we’re sure. Also, Lightfoot’s much-touted 2% extra impost on sports books was derided as “paltry” after her office said it would bring in $400K-$500K a year, peanuts compared to the tax dollars a casino would pay. Back in the day (2009), Lightfoot said freestanding sports books had “the potential to undermine the viability of any Chicago-based casino.” Lightfoot 2.0 now deems them essential and is allied with the Lege in trying to strong-arm aldermen into going along.
NFL
lineups.com

Wisconsin Launches Sports Betting at Oneida Nation Casino in Green Bay

Wisconsin is the latest state to join the foray into legal sports betting as Oneida Nation began taking sports bets on Tuesday, November 30. The first legal sports bet was placed at the Oneida Tribe’s main casino near Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport by “Bingo Queens” Sandra Brehmer and Alma Webster. Brehmer and Webster launched a bingo parlor 50 years ago that helped give Oneida its start in gambling operations. Now, they are placing bets on sports, as Webster placed the first legal sports wager in Wisconsin on the New Orleans Saints to defeat the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
WISCONSIN STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Ohio lawmakers approve bill legalizing sports betting

The Ohio General Assembly passed a bill legalizing sports betting in the state Wednesday, after working striking a deal earlier in the day – the result of three years of talks on the issue. The Ohio Senate on Wednesday voted 31-1 to approve House Bill 29. Hours later, the...
OHIO STATE
foxbaltimore.com

In-person sports betting is expected to begin at Horseshoe Casino Friday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Friday, in-person sports betting is set to begin at Baltimore area casinos. Sports betting was approved in a November 2020 ballot question with 67% support from voters. Earlier this year, Governor Larry Hogan signed it into law. “We’ve been working at this for a couple years...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio could finally get legalized sports betting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST)–After a couple of years of battles and political infighting, Ohio legislators have finally passed a bill that’s a signature away from legalizing sports betting in the Buckeye State. The Ohio House and Senate both passed a bill Wednesday to legalize gambling on sports, three and a half years after a […]
OHIO STATE
wnav.com

Sports betting now available at Maryland Live! Casino in Hanover

(WNAV) – Maryland Live! Casino in Hanover opened its FanDuel Sportsbook this (Friday) morning with Gov Larry Hogan on hand. Prior to receiving a sports betting license the casino successfully completed two days of controlled demonstrations where guests participated in live wagering. Officials with Maryland Lottery and Gaming ensured compliance with procedures.
MARYLAND STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Push to Pass Bill to Legalize Sports Betting

There is a push for the legalization of sports gambling in Missouri through a bill in the upcoming state legislation. The upcoming bill is being introduced by Senator Tony Luetkemeyer, a republican for the 34th District representing Platte & Buchanan Counties. Senate Bill 764 would legalize betting on sports and bets to be placed on mobile or online through devices with geofencing capabilities that can guarantee the bettor is in Missouri.
casinobeats.com

Caesars takes sports betting live at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore

Caesars has grown its US sports betting footprint into Maryland, after the group’s Horseshoe Casino Baltimore debuted a retail venue that is lauded as a “critical element” of its transformation. The official unveiling of the Caesars sportsbook was hosted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, Baltimore Mayor Brandon...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCPO

Legal sports betting in Ohio puts pressure on Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky’s “gambling problem” appears to be an even bigger issue now as the state of Ohio has passed a bill to legalize sports wagering. Ohio joins West Virginia, Indiana and Tennessee as Kentucky’s border neighbors that allow legal sports gaming. “Yes, it’s...
KENTUCKY STATE
cdcgamingreports.com

Arizona: Yuma’s first ever sports betting lounge opens at Paradise Casino

Watching sports is always a great time. However, local fans can now take that experience to the next level at the new Paradise Casino sports book featuring Unibet. The casino held a grand opening for its new sports book on Wednesday, as casinos continue to take advantage of legalized sports betting in Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Celebrates the Launch of Sports Betting in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today visited Live! Casino & Hotel and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore to celebrate the official launch of sports betting in Maryland after placing the first sports bet in state history yesterday at MGM National Harbor. The governor was joined by lottery and gaming officials, elected leaders, and sports legends to mark the […] The post Governor Hogan Celebrates the Launch of Sports Betting in Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
