NPS announces plans for aerospace, aviation academy open to high school students

Norman Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Nick Migliorino speaks Thursday during the NPS State of the Schools luncheon at NCED Conference Center and Hotel. Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Norman Public Schools is planning to launch an academy next fall that would let high school students prepare for an aviation or aerospace career.

Superintendent Nick Migliorino said at the annual State of the Schools lunch Thursday that the district, in partnership with local entities like Moore Norman Technology Center, the University of Oklahoma and members of the private sector, will offer the Oklahoma Aviation Academy to a freshman class next fall.

The news comes as Moore Norman Technology Center rolls out its own aerospace program. The center plans to open an Aerospace Training Center by 2026, and is working with the FAA to start offering an aviation maintenance technician program by 2023.

Oklahoma politicians and business leaders have touted aerospace as the second largest industry in the state, and one they’re eager to grow.

“The ecosystem in this area is right for us to do this — the timing is right for us to do this right now,” Migliorino said.

Migliorino said next fall’s class will be a 30 to 50-student cohort that will use Norman’s high schools and the Max Westheimer Airport as meeting and learning space. The district hopes to build a separate facility that could support hundreds of students in the next three to four years, he said.

While details are still coming together, Migliorino discussed the vision for the school Thursday, sharing his hopes for partnerships that will help launch high schoolers straight from the Aviation Academy into engineering and aerospace programs at OU, help them earn early college credits or let them graduate high school with a pilot’s license or certain certifications.

If students start at the academy in their freshman years, they’ll get two years of more exploratory learning and introduction to the industry followed by two years of honing in on the part of the industry or the specific career path they want to pursue, Migliorino said.

Students will still have to meet state requirements for subjects like math and history, Migliorino said, so they’ll likely spend their days split between standard school and academy activities.

Migliorino credited the concept for the Aviation Academy to Rick Nagel, a member of OU’s Board of Regents and CEO of Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm that invests in aerospace, intelligence, space and defense. The idea for the academy is relatively new, the superintendent said — Nagel approached the district several weeks ago wanting to create an aerospace school in Norman.

“Rick came to us and said ‘Hey, I’m going to start a school in Norman,’ and started to explain all of this, and I think three or four minutes into it I was like, ‘Woah, no, we need to do this — this needs to be Norman Public Schools in collaboration with everybody to make this happen,’” Migliorino told the lunch attendees,”this doesn’t need to be a standalone school. and I am so thankful that he was willing to take a chance on us to execute on his vision.”

As many pieces of the project as NPS still has to put together, Migliorino said he didn’t want to wait to get started. The superintendent said he’s been visiting aerospace academies around the nation — like West Michigan Aviation Academy, a public charter school in Grand Rapids, Michigan that focuses student learning on STEM areas, aviation, robotics and more — in recent weeks.

“Now, I will say, we could have taken a couple years to sit around and study this and figure out how we would make this happen … we’re going to build this plane while we’re flying it,” Migliorino said. “We are, we’re going to figure it out. Because you know what? We have eighth graders this year, that if we wait two or three years, they’re going to be a junior, and they’re going to miss out.”

The academy does already have a curriculum, Migliorino told The Transcript — they’ll rely on the four-year Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association High School Stem Curriculum, a program from the association that’s free for high schools. School instructors will go to professional development and training sessions next summer, he said.

“We’re building this as we go. Because we couldn’t wait, curriculum was the most important piece to us, and we’ll build around it,” the superintendent told The Transcript.

Nagel and his connections will be key to everything from educating NPS about the industry, to drawing investments and money toward the academy, Migliorino said. The district will be posting job openings to staff the academy, Migliorino said, and via conversations with OU, hopes to have university engineering and aviation instructors lead some of the classes.

The district will draw program funding from federal grants, state money and private donors, Migliorino said. NPS has already engaged with Boeing and is hoping to draw other private partners, he said.

Enrollment for the academy will open this spring. While Migliorino said he expects this first class will be mostly current NPS students, the district always accepts transfers, and the academy will be open to students across Oklahoma who want to join them.

Migliorino and district spokesperson Wes Moody said NPS will have to work with elementary and middle school kids to help them see STEM and aerospace as possibilities for their futures. They said they’ll have to make sure all kids have access to the male-dominated field.

”Getting this opportunity in front of elementary and middle school kids and showing them what’s possible at an earlier age, getting them interested in science and math and aviation and stuff is going to be really critical, especially in making sure that it’s an opportunity that’s appealing to all kids, regardless of demographic or gender or any of those things,” Moody said.