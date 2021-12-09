ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

South End Transforms Into Movie Set For ‘Boston Strangler’ Starring Keira Knightley

By Rachel Holt
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 6 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Passersby were hoping for a glimpse of a celebrity as the South End transformed into a movie set for filming of 20th Century’s “Boston Strangler.”

“I am one of those guys who would love to see somebody, and I haven’t yet so God help them if I do see them because I’ll be the ‘oh my God, I can’t believe, let me get a picture with you’- yea I’m that guy,” said South End resident Scott Grady.

Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology temporarily turned into a police headquarters, with classic cars parked along Appleton Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VC6i6_0dIpP8vd00

Movie crews film ‘Boston Strangler’ at Benjamin Franklin Institute of Technology (WBZ-TV)

“I think it’s great. It promotes Boston, promotes the South End. Showcases the great architecture and how beautiful our neighborhood is,” said South End resident Amy Turner.

The movie stars Keira Knightley and revisits a dark time in Boston’s history. Big names and big Hollywood productions are becoming a common sight for residents.

“I think it’s great. You can see they’re all using the local businesses for food and everything and just kind of a cool thing to have next door,” said South End resident Jack Inhgan.

“We love it. We love it. Especially when you see the amount of detail that’s goes in, with the cars, with the police headquarters sign,” said Scott Grady.

Filming for the movie will be going on at various locations throughout greater Boston for the next couple of months and according to signs posted in the South End, film vehicles will remain in the neighborhood through Saturday morning.

“I think everyone appreciates it. I think it’s pretty exciting. I mean it blocks off traffic and spaces but that happens all the time anyways with the construction and the moving and the whatever, and this is fun,” said Gineen Freliech of the South End.

Filming for the movie started this week and at this time, no release date has been announced.

