Thinking of making a cash charitable donation, but second guessing the choice because you can’t get a tax write-off? Well, 2021 could be different. Typically, to claim a deduction for charitable contributions, folks must itemize their deductions. They won’t get that option if they elect to take the standard deduction on their federal tax return. Due to the tax changes that resulted from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA 2017), almost 9 out of 10 taxpayers now take the standard deduction according to the IRS.

INCOME TAX ・ 14 DAYS AGO