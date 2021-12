I would like to congratulate Kim Langmaid as only the second female mayor in the history of the town of Vail. I hope she brings significant changes to the practices of the council — the first being to listen to residents. The town also needs to interact in a more positive but not submissive way with Vail Resorts and I would hope that all three females — Kirsten Lynch, CEO of Vail Resorts, Beth Howard, vice president and chief operating officer of Vail Mountain, and Kim can bring some sanity and renewed safety to the on-mountain experience. Last year was a disaster.

VAIL, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO