Theater & Dance

Bringing classical music to life: Give the gift of music

By Hartland H. Clubb, Jr., VSA Board President
Montrose Daily Press
 6 days ago

For so many of us, music links powerful memories to events in our lives —both good and bad. A few notes can take us back to a summer evening in childhood, to the memory of that special someone at our first high school dance, or to that song we listened to...

www.montrosepress.com

Westport News

Litchfield Piano Works owner gives a gift of music

LITCHFIELD — Joe DiBlasi’s life centers around pianos and music. He took that promise a step further this week when he donated an upright Samick piano and a Yamaha Clavinova digital keyboard to the newly established arts center, which now is a nonprofit movie theater and arts venue.
LITCHFIELD, CT
Whitefish Pilot

Actors bring beloved ‘Elf the Musical’ to stage

The Whitefish Theatre Company is presenting the beloved classic “Elf the Musical” through this weekend. After tickets sold out for most of remaining live shows on Dec. 9-12, WTC has added an extra matinee performance at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Shows are at the O'Shaughnessy Center.
WHITEFISH, MT
inlander.com

Gifts for Music Lovers

The problem with buying for music fans: Albums are the easiest gift, but they tend to already own all the records they're passionate about. Sure, you could buy them some new tunes you think they'd dig, but that's always a risk. With that in mind, here are a few vinyl options they're unlikely to already have in their catalogs, plus some more outside-the-box ideas.
MUSIC
Citrus County Chronicle

Local group of women educators bring gift of music to seniors

Ten members of Delta Kappa Gamma, the professional society for women educators, brought holiday cheer to two local assisted living facilities Saturday with a holiday sing along. In the morning, they led seniors at Grand Living in Citrus Hills in singing some Christmas favorites, from “Jingle Bells” and “Rockin’ Around...
LECANTO, FL
lasvegasmagazine.com

'The Beatles LOVE' brings music to new fans

The minute you hear an a cappella version of the famous Abbey Road song “Because,” as acrobats slowly climb ropes, you immediately feel part of a magical world at The Beatles LOVE. Yes, we’ve all heard the music of the Fab Four before, but never quite like this; everything from the classic canon has been remastered and remixed, giving each singular song a new life, and the visuals Cirque du Soleil offers up along with them creates a mesmerizing experience.
MUSIC
pasadenanow.com

The Vienna Holiday Concerts Will Bring The Music of Mozart and Schubert

The New Hollywood String Quartet presents The Vienna Holiday Concerts from December 17 through 19, to take place at the Rothenberg Hall of The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens in San Marino starting at 8 p.m. The quartet will be performing some of the most beloved chamber music...
SAN MARINO, CA
kitsapdailynews.com

Give the gift of live music to your community — now and for the future

Music of all kinds provides the backdrop to our lives, whether we deliberately choose a piece to listen to, or we suddenly find our feet tapping along to that background music in the mall. Through endless arrangements of notes and tones, music conveys every emotion in the spectrum. Everyone knows...
BREMERTON, WA
Times-Union Newspaper

‘Elf, The Musical’ Offers The Gift Of Laughter This Christmas

Friday is opening night for “Elf, the Musical” – theater’s take on the hit 2003 Will Ferrell movie – at the Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts. Back in Warsaw to play Buddy Hobbs is Anthony Cataldo, who appeared in all six shows of the 2019 season, including “Matilda,” “Oklahoma!,” “Mamma Mia!” and “Hands on a Hardbody.”
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Best Classical Music For Winter: Top 10 Pieces

The natural world offers artistic inspiration in abundance. Winter, in particular, has an austere beauty, one that juxtaposes hard, frozen landscapes with the softness of snow; the cold ice of frost with the warmth of nostalgia; and the sadness of natural endings with the comfort of retrospection and remembrance. For all its beauty and allegorical symbolism, musical interpretations of falling snow and frozen landscapes are ever-present in the classical repertoire. So as the trees lose their leaves, the nights draw in, and we start to look back over the year that was, it’s time to get cosy with these wintry classics. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best classical music for winter featuring our favourite frostiest musical masterpieces.
MUSIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Piano concert to spotlight classical music from Spain

Classical pianist María Dolores Gaitán, who’s internationally known for her passionate interpretations of historically significant Spanish music, performs in recital Thursday at the Palladium Theater. Gaitán, who founded and directs the Guadalquivir International Piano Festival, is performing just three concerts in the United States this season, all of them in...
MUSIC
Columbian

Striking a chord: A selection of some music-themed gifts

Music-related gifts are an easy choice this holiday season. Everyone likes music, right? Here are some outstanding record collections for lovers of rap, metal and pop, a pair of fascinating books and some clothes that help musicians in need. PIANO MAN: Billy Joel is celebrating 50 years of making music...
SHOPPING
Troy Record

‘Summer: the Donna Summer Musical’ brings disco to Proctors

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. — With the production “Summer: the Donna Summer Musical” opening at Proctors on Tuesday, the Schenectady theater is returning big touring shows to the area. Make no mistake about it, the jukebox musical is big. It not only tells the life story of Donna Summer but also illuminates...
SCHENECTADY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Triangle man brings joy through violin music

GARNER, N.C. — If you've heard a beautiful violin in shopping centers around the Triangle, it's not your imagination. Anthony Brosban has been playing wherever managers give him the go-ahead for the last several months, attempting to help put food on his family's table. His music draws a crowd...
MUSIC
Beatrice Daily Sun

Community Players to bring holiday cheer with 'Elf the Musical'

With only four-and-a-half weeks to work, the Community Players prepared “Elf the Musical,” a show that promises laughter and holiday spirit. The musical will play at the Community Players in early December, starting this Friday. Missy Marlatt, who’s been active in the Community Players for almost two decades now, directed...
BEATRICE, NE
hypebeast.com

Eyedress Gives an Inside Look at His Musical Journey and Life After 'Mulholland Drive'

Driven by a lifelong passion for music, Eyedress has worked a jam-packed schedule while preparing for his fourth studio album. Like the fast-paced guitar rhythms on Mulholland Drive, which dropped in August, Eyedress doesn’t want to slow down. From creating visuals for songs to tapping in with other LA-based musicians, he’s motivated to keep his creative momentum flowing.
MUSIC
WGNtv.com

Modern American fare, classic cocktails, & live music

Fame Supper Club is a new restaurant concept in River North which features an upscale restaurant and bar on the first floor and a boutique nightclub on the second. Their cocktail menu features classic drinks and original libations. Here to show us how to make two of their signature drinks is head bartender Leo Arias.
RESTAURANTS
kentonbee.com

Musical gifts add Christmas joy at Cardinal O’Hara

A donation from Cardinal O’Hara High School alumni has brought early Christmas gifts to the school’s wind ensemble and band. Donna Matlock, ’71, and her husband, Dr. Charles Matlock, who are generous supporters of the school’s fine arts department, donated two trumpets and a euphonium for the band and wind ensemble. Tim Overbeck, ’70, also donated a complete set of […]
MUSIC
breakingtravelnews.com

Russia brings musical extravaganza to Expo 2020

Russia has hosted a series of musical performances at Expo 2020 in Dubai as the country celebrates its national day. Events included a Music in the Garden performance in Al Wasl from the Kuban Cossack Choir, one of the leading folkloric ensembles from Russia. At the same time, there was...
TV SHOWS
The Post and Courier

University of South Carolina grad group brings classical music to the modern masses

On Sept. 30, a quintet of classical musicians called the FUSE Ensemble took their seats outside at the Koger Center Plaza to perform. The program skipped familiar names like Bach and Beethoven in favor of pieces by more modern composers like Miguel del Aguila, Jaquay Smith, Astor Piazzolla and Vinicio Meza. Around 70 people watched the ensemble, made up of USC graduate students, perform while visuals were projected onto the wall of the Koger Center for the Arts.
COLLEGES

