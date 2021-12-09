Bringing classical music to life: Give the gift of music

The natural world offers artistic inspiration in abundance. Winter, in particular, has an austere beauty, one that juxtaposes hard, frozen landscapes with the softness of snow; the cold ice of frost with the warmth of nostalgia; and the sadness of natural endings with the comfort of retrospection and remembrance. For all its beauty and allegorical symbolism, musical interpretations of falling snow and frozen landscapes are ever-present in the classical repertoire. So as the trees lose their leaves, the nights draw in, and we start to look back over the year that was, it’s time to get cosy with these wintry classics. Scroll down to discover our selection of the best classical music for winter featuring our favourite frostiest musical masterpieces.

