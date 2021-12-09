ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, IN

Woodlan’s Gentz to play soccer at Huntington, Salzbrenner volleyball at Taylor

By Glenn Marini
 6 days ago

WOODBURN, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of Woodlan seniors made their college choice official on Thursday afternoon as Rebekah Gentz is heading to Huntington University for soccer while Reagan Salzbrenner will play volleyball at Taylor University.

