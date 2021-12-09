Lehigh Valley wrestling tour stop No. 13: Pleasant Valley

Everett Lata and Josh Griffith have been close friends since they started elementary school and been wrestling together since their time in the Bruins youth program.

“We just clicked,” Lata said. “We grew up together. Our families are close.”

The two will go their separate ways this spring after graduating from Pleasant Valley. Lata leaves June 27 for the Marine Corps. Griffith is hoping to double major in business and finance at Penn State.

If they take anything from their coaching staff this year, it is this: friendships will survive distance and time.

First-year head coach Alex Depew graduated from Wilson in 2009. So did assistants Austin Warman and D.J. Hartrum. They have not been together much at all since until this fall.

“We grew up wrestling together,” Depew said. “It’s not that we didn’t have our mishaps and falling outs, but wrestling is a special thing. When I got this job, Austin was the first guy who was going to be there. D.J. gave me a call, and it all worked out. It’s like we haven’t skipped a beat in 12, 13 years.

“It’s neat to see [Lata and Griffith] with their best friends and enjoying wrestling, and we’re getting to see that and work together.”

Depew has seen the Bears welcome him and his coaching staff and accept their approach to everything from behavior and practices to technique.

“There was a good majority buying in,” the first-year head coach said. “They are hungry, eager. For the rest, it was culture shock. They were getting smacked in the face with more intense workouts, different technique.

“But they’ve acclimated really well.”

Pleasant Valley has struggled with participation numbers and team/individual success. The Bears haven’t had a District 11 or Northeast Regional champion since 2012 and no 100-match winner since 2014.

They still are a little low in numbers, but those who are in the room are committed to the program and spreading the word to their non-wrestling friends at school. The junior high kids spent time recently in the same practice room to see the message being shared is the same at all levels.

It bodes well for the future.

For Lata and Griffith, two of the Bears’ best wrestlers (along with fellow senior James Syracuse), they are making the most of their last season together in a wrestling room.

“We started working with the coaches during intramurals,” Griffith said. “We formed a strong bond from the start.

“It’s been awesome,” Lata added. “I wish we had [the coaches] for all four years. We’ve gone from soft practices to hard practices. We didn’t have intramurals before. It’s been a big jump, but a good one.”

The lineup

Sophomore Dominic DiFusco is at 106 and sophomore Aiden McCabe is at 113. Returnee Eddie Lauritsen, a junior, is at 120. Lata will be at 126 and Griffith at 132.

Depew is counting on Lata, the team captain, to have a big senior season.

“For Everett, it’s confidence,” he said. “You wouldn’t know it talking to him. But he gets a little stage fright. We’re working with him. It’s mental. Once he breaks that barrier ... In the room, he’s relentless. He takes you down, lets you up and takes you down again. The kids get ticked off at him because he’s in your face the whole time. I hope that translates to the matches.

“Everett was the first kid I met my very first day. He didn’t miss a single preseason workout. He’s going in the military. I want him fighting for our country. He’s a special kid.”

Griffith also is expected to finish his career strong because of his experience, determination and skill set.

“Josh slows down, is more technical,” Depew said. “He’s good on top, on his feet. He’s getting in the mindset of scoring points. We don’t want [the Bears] to be comfortable with 3-1, 4-2 victories. We want to expand leads in the third period.

“That’s something we trained a lot at Wilson, but is something new to these guys. We have fresh coaches on them every minute. By minute four, they’re exhausted but that’s what’s going to get you ready.”

Freshman Aldin Vukel is starting at 138 and freshman Jason Kays is at 145. Senior Tommy Lovito is at 152, followed by senior Aaron Nonnemaker at 160.

Syracuse will be at 172 when he returns shortly from an injury. He was a 20-match winner two years ago.

“He’s an athletic freak, a super athlete,” Depew said. “He’s a hard worker. We’re really excited to have him in the mix.”

Senior Robert Dominick also is at 172. Sophomore Jason Schubert is at 189, followed by junior Jimmy Barruzza at 215 and freshman Andrew Mihalitchko at 285.

“In a perfect world,” Depew said, “we’ll have a full lineup. But it’s like pitching a no-hitter. We’re keeping it quiet. We have to stay healthy.”

Pleasant Valley’s 2021-22 schedule

(Duals at 7 p.m.)

Dec. 11 : Battle at Bethlehem Duals at Freedom

Dec. 15 : Parkland

Dec. 16 : at Bethlehem Catholic

Dec. 17 : PM Gauntlett Duals at Blue Mountain

Dec. 22 : at Liberty

Dec. 28 : Bob Rohm Memorial at Bloomsburg University

Jan. 6 : at Pocono Mountain West

Jan. 8 : South Williamsport tournament

Jan. 12 : East Stroudsburg North

Jan. 19 : at Freedom

Jan. 20 : Central Catholic

Jan. 26 : Easton

Jan. 29 : EPC Championship Day at Easton MS

Feb. 3 : Wallenpaupack

