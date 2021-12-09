ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Cross of Kansas changes policy on transgender surgery

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas has changed a policy that denied sex reassignment surgery to people who did not legally change their names, the company confirmed Thursday. The change came after the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund raised...

Yale Daily News

Board of Education Passes Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Youth Policy

Transgender and gender non-conforming students who attend public schools in New Haven will benefit from several new protections from the New Haven Board of Education. On Nov. 22, the Board of Education unanimously passed Policy 5145.53, which lists guidelines for the treatment of transgender and gender non-conforming youth in the New Haven public school system. The measure, which in part affirms that students should proceed with sports, restrooms and daily activities in line with their expressed gender identity, is intended to protect the legal rights, safety, comfort and healthy development of transgender and gender non-conforming students, and is effective immediately. Advocates lauded the victory, and the Board of Education is currently planning the logistics of the policy’s implementation.
NEW HAVEN, CT
wibwnewsnow.com

Attorney General Advises Universities To Change Policies

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has notified state education officials that some public universities are violating a state law passed last week that loosened requirements for obtaining medical and religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccinations. Schmidt wrote a letter last week to Kansas Board of Regents President Blake Flanders, with copies...
COLLEGES
beckershospitalreview.com

BCBS of Kansas removes barrier to gender-affirming surgery coverage

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas issued a change to its gender-affirming surgery coverage that removed a requirement that the patient had to legally change their name. The move was lobbied by ACLU of Kansas and the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund after Charley Osman, a transgender Kansas man, was denied coverage while seeking preauthorization for two gender-affirming surgeries, according to a Dec. 9 news release.
KANSAS STATE
104.1 WIKY

White Flag Policy Changes

United Caring Services of Evansville, has changed their White Flag program. The flag will be out through February since, the next three months are considered the coldest. In the past, the only way to come in, out of the cold, was determined on how cold it was. Temperatures had to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
delawarepublic.org

Red Clay School Board adopts transgender student protection policy

Tensions flared at a Red Clay School board meeting over a policy regarding Transgender and gender diverse students. The Red Clay School board narrowly approved a policy providing protections for transgender and gender diverse students in the district. Board members and district staff, including School District Counselor Brieanna Brown, say...
SOCIETY
Town Square LIVE News

Red Clay to consider transgender policy during Wednesday meeting

Photo by Carol Thacker, Getty Images Signature. Red Clay Consolidated School District will consider policy changes relating to its transgender and gender-diverse students during a board meeting Wednesday.  The board meeting is open to the public and will take place at Richardson Park Elementary School, located at 16 Idella Avenue in Wilmington. The meeting will also be streamed online. The ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County judge grants name changes sought by 2 transgender women with prior felonies

An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge on Wednesday said that a Pennsylvania law barring people with felony convictions from legally changing their names is unconstitutional. Judge Christine Ward then granted name change petitions to two transgender women with prior felony convictions. Chauntey Mo’Nique Porter and Priscylla Renee Von Noaker testified...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Central Michigan Life

CMU professors suggest policy change for aging surgeons

The operating room is the ultimate domain of a surgeon, where clinical power is held without question. The responsibilities of a seasoned practitioner far outweigh those of most careers, as the lives of those they treat are in their hands. But below every physician’s experience, degrees and confidence is someone...
HEALTH SERVICES
psychologytoday.com

A Bright Future for Transgender Medicine

Data from mouse research suggests the impact of testosterone treatment on ovaries is not permanent. Researchers found that oocytes taken from mice during testosterone treatment are fertilizable. Future research promises to improve and expand gender-affirming care. The concept of using scientific research to benefit the nearly 1.2 million transgender individuals...
HEALTH
The Independent

Noem proposes ban on transgender women from female sports

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday she would propose a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participation in female school sports leagues.The proposal, which will be considered during the legislative session in January, revives a debate in the Capitol that split Republicans last year. A similar bill ultimately died in March after the governor issued a “style and form veto” against it.Noem had argued that bill would have been easily defeated in court and had other technical problems. But she also faced political fallout among social conservatives and issued executive orders that pushed high...
POLITICS
Health
Politics
Society
Health Services
ACLU
CNET

Latest COVID vaccine mandate news: Judge halts NYC vaccine rules, federal update

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. After a New York City vaccine mandate was issued on Monday for all private sector employees, the vaccine requirement for municipal workers was put on pause by a US judge on Tuesday. And enforcement of the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is still suspended by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. However, employers can still legally require you to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRON4 News

Marin County changing policy for future COVID mandates

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Marin County health officials are now shifting how they move forward with future COVID-19 policies and mandates. Historically, daily case rates have been the main way to determine progress and guide policy decisions. Now, the county wants to use hospitalization rates instead. Health officials say fewer cases are leading to […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
JC Post

More KC-area school districts modify COVID rules after AG letter

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two Kansas City area districts are dropping mask mandates and modifying quarantine rules in response to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt's threats to file legal action against districts over the regulations. Kearney and Smithville school boards met in special sessions Monday to discuss a ruling...
KANSAS CITY, KS
whdh.com

Blue Cross commits $25M to address health care inequities

BOSTON (AP) — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is committing $25 million to support local health care organizations in their efforts to eliminate racial and ethnic inequities in care, the insurer said. The funding announced Thursday will be distributed by the not-for-profit Institute for Healthcare Improvement to physician practices...
BOSTON, MA
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

