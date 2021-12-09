ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surge In Carjackings Another Troubling Statistic Confronting Philadelphia Crime Fighters

By Alecia Reid
CBS Philly

 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A surge in carjackings is another troubling statistic confronting Philadelphia crime fighters. The latest was caught on a security camera.

The number of carjackings in the city is increasing at an alarming rate, and in at least three recent incidents, weapons were involved.

Surveillance video of an early morning carjacking in Holmesburg shows the victim running away from the suspects.

Police say the suspects knew the victim’s routine and waited for the man and his girlfriend to come out to move their Dodge Chargers.

The thieves only got away with one of the cars, but not before police say they shot the 31-year-old man.

“It’s scary. It’s too close to home,” one neighbor said. “There are a lot of children on this street. Families going in and out all times of the day and night. It’s just really scary.”

The concerned neighbor doesn’t want to reveal her identity for fear the suspects will return.

Wednesday night, near Temple University, police arrested one of three suspects who stole a Chevy Cavalier at gunpoint.

On Tuesday night, a vehicle was stolen with a 6-year-old-girl inside . The next morning, the car was left across the street from a police station with the child inside unharmed.

This isn’t isolated.

Police are reporting dramatic increases over the past few years. The number of carjackings jumped from 225 in 2019, to 409 last year and, to date in 2021, 720.

Police have released surveillance video from another carjacking on Nov. 19, where a 54-year-old victim parked his car on the 2200 block of South 20th Street. As he and his family exited the vehicle, two men held them up at gunpoint, robbed them and then stole their vehicle.

Authorities are reminding everyone to be aware of their surroundings and make sure they get in and out of their car swiftly.

If you recognize anyone in those surveillance videos, you’re urged to call authorities.

N Damus
6d ago

But Let Them Out Larry says we don't have a crime problem. He wants tourist to continue to Philly. Problem is they may go back home in a body bag.

Mr. Maz
6d ago

685 carjackings so far in this garbage jungle city. Once again blacks are out 0f control. Get out of this city, it’s only going to get worse. No officials will even address the problem of black committing most of the crimes.

John Binczewski
6d ago

you have to leave Philadelphia few other family if you're any kind of responsible parent you have to leave it's that simple

CBS Philly

27-Year-Old In Critical Condition After Being Shot In Head: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old is fighting for his life after being shot in the back of the head, according to Philadelphia police. This happened in the East Falls neighborhood along Defense Terrace. The victim is currently in critical condition. The department said there were 21 spent shell casings at the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Fire At West Philadelphia Apartment Building Under Investigation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a West Philadelphia apartment building. The fire broke out just after midnight at the building near 58th and Market Streets. Philadelphia fire officials said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. Firefighters got the flames under control in about half an hour. A cause is still under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman Shot 10 Times In North Philadelphia, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 28-year-old woman was shot 10 times on Sunday night in North Philadelphia, police say. The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Colorado Street. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim wasn’t there. Later, police learned she was transported to Temple University Hospital’s emergency room by a private vehicle. She was shot a total of 10 times in both legs, back, and shoulder and listed in stable condition, according to police. At the scene, police found 11 fired cartridge casings from a 9mm and one live round. They also found a gray Honda Civic with a bullet hole in the front windshield and one in the rear windshield.  Police say the offender is possibly a 26-year-old man. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner Apologizes For Comments Surrounding Philadelphia’s Crime Crisis

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One day after CBS3 was first to report on exclusive details about a string of armed robberies across Center City, we pressed the district attorney about whether Philadelphia’s streets are safe. Eyewitness News spoke with District Attorney Larry Krasner one-on-one Monday afternoon about what he describes as a “terrible crisis.” Last week, the DA said our streets are safe. On Monday, he altered his messaging saying he understands why many may be on edge following a string of armed attacks that happened across Center City this weekend. “We are up against a terrible spike in gun violence,” Krasner said. After backlash...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Suspect Shot By SEPTA Police Officers After Gunning Down Man Near Market-Frankford Line In Kensington, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a gunman shot and killed a man before he was then shot by SEPTA police officers along the Market-Frankford Line in Kensington Wednesday afternoon. Police say this all started when two SEPTA officers responded after a gunman shot a person in the area of the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue. This happened shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday near the Allegheny Station on the Market-Frankford Line. Police say the gunman shot a 30-year-old man nine times, killing him. The victim’s name has not been released but his birthday was just days away on Dec. 19, according to police. SEPTA police ordered that gunman to freeze when he refused, fired shots at the officers and the officers returned fire, hitting the gunman multiple times. About an hour later, a 28-year-old gunshot victim matching the suspect’s description showed up to a hospital. He is currently in critical condition, according to police. SEPTA says the officers were not injured. CBS3’s Jasmine Payoute contributed to this report.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two Teenagers Arrested In Connection To Trenton Quadruple Shooting That Left 2 Dead In September, Officials Say

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Mercer County authorities have arrested two teenagers in a quadruple shooting that killed two people in September on Monday. The victims were 15-year-old Shemiah Davis and 19-year-old Candice Ruff. Authorities say they arrested a 16-year-old in Georgia on Dec 8, while a 17-year-old was arrested earlier in December in Trenton.  Both face murder and other charges.
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: Delaware County Black Caucus Discusses Latest Developments In Fanta Bility Death Investigation

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The Delaware County Black Caucus, along with the NAACP Darby Area Chapter and Delco Resists, will address the ongoing investigation into the August death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. The Thursday news conference will also include local leaders and members of Fanta’s family. In November, 16-year-old Angelo Ford was charged with murder in connection to the shooting. That gunfire happened after a high school football game, with Sharon Hill police also opening fire. The briefing will take place at 10 a.m. and will be streamed on CBSN Philly above. What: The Delaware County Black Caucus will discuss the latest developments in the investigation of Fanta Bility’s death. When: Thursday, Dec. 16 Time: 10 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and on your mobile and streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates to this developing story.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Suspects Rob Man At Gunpoint In Old City, Steal Rolex, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after they say two suspects robbed a man at gunpoint and took his Rolex. This happened in Old City around 11:45 p.m. Saturday night. According to the department, a 34-year-old man was on South 3rd Street when the two suspects, both men, jumped out of an SUV. They held the victim at gunpoint and demanded his watch. The men drove off. The victim was not injured. There have been no arrests at this time.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

