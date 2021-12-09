ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Life After Lockup" Couple Britney And Ray Celebrate Her Birthday In Miami

 6 days ago

We’re sad to see this season of “Life After Lockup” coming to a close…

Source: Courtesy WeTV / WeTV

But we’re excited to have a finale preview clip for your viewing pleasure! In the clip below, Britney heads to Miami with Ray and her friends to celebrate her birthday but he’s nervous about leaving the state. To add further complications, Ray promised he had a surprise and now Britney is guessing it’s something really big.

Check out the clip below:

Wow… Do you think Britney is about to throw a fit if Ray doesn’t put a ring on it?

Here’s the full episode description:

Britney parties in Miami, but Ray fears one false move may spell trouble. Sara keeps a secret from Shawn. Puppy goes on the run. Kristianna goes missing, leaving John in shambles. Lacey seeks answers from her ex, John.

The season finale of “Life After Lockup” airs Friday, December 10 at 9pm on WeTV!

