ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett convicted of staging attack, lying to police

By Shannon Halligan, Associated Press, Sam Charles
KGET
KGET
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oueB2_0dIpLOXU00

CHICAGO (AP) — Former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday on charges he staged an anti-gay, racist attack on himself nearly three years ago and then lied to Chicago police about it.

In the courtroom as the verdict was read, Smollett stood and faced the jury, showing no visible reaction.

The jury found the 39-year-old guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct — for each separate time he was charged with lying to police in the days immediately after the alleged attack. He was acquitted on a sixth count, of lying to a detective in mid-February, weeks after Smollett said he was attacked.

Jussie Smollett found guilty on 5 of 6 counts of disorderly conduct

Outside court, special prosecutor Dan Webb called the verdict “a resounding message by the jury that Mr. Smollett did exactly what we said he did.”

Smollett “wreaked havoc here in the city for weeks on end for no reason whatsoever,” then compounded the problem by lying under oath to the jury, Webb said.

The Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s office released a statement that read, “The Jury has spoken.  While this case has garnered a lot of attention, we hope as a county we can move forward.  At the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office we will continue to focus on the important work of this office, prioritizing and prosecuting violent crime.”

Judge James Linn set a post-trial hearing for Jan. 27, and said he would schedule Smollett’s sentencing at a later date. Disorderly conduct is a class 4 felony that carries a prison sentence of up to three years, but experts have said if convicted, Smollett would likely be placed on probation and ordered to perform community service.

Jussie Smollett’s attorney says will appeal guilty verdict

The damage to his personal and professional life may be more severe. Smollett lost his role on the TV program “Empire” after prosecutors said the alleged attack was a hoax, and he told jurors earlier this week, “I’ve lost my livelihood.”

The jury deliberated for just over nine hours Wednesday and Thursday after a roughly one-week trial in which two brothers testified that Smollett recruited them to fake the attack near his home in downtown Chicago in January 2019 . They said Smollett orchestrated the hoax, telling them to put a noose around his neck and rough him up in view of a surveillance camera, and that he said he wanted video of the hoax made public via social media.

Smollett testified that he was the victim of a real hate crime, telling jurors “there was no hoax.” He called the brothers “liars” and said the $3,500 check he wrote them was for meal and workout plans. His attorneys argued that the brothers attacked the actor — who is gay and Black — because they are homophobic and didn’t like “who he was.” They also alleged the brothers made up the story about the attack being staged to get money from Smollett, and that they said they wouldn’t testify against him if Smollett paid them each $1 million.

In closing arguments on Wednesday, Webb told jurors there was “overwhelming evidence” that Smollett staged the attack, then lied to police about it for publicity. He said Smollett caused Chicago police to spend enormous resources investigating what they believed was a hate crime, and that surveillance video contradicted key moments of Smollett’s testimony.

Asked Thursday if Smollett could be charged with perjury for lying on the witness stand, Webb said perjury charges “generally” don’t happen after a defendant is convicted, but that it was unclear what would happen in Smollett’s case.

He also said the Chicago Police Department was vindicated by the jury’s verdict.

Jussie Smollett: A timeline of events that led to disorderly conduct trial

“A lot of times people say, ‘well, police officers sweep things under the rug,’” he said. “This police department responded.”

An attorney for Abimbola and Olabingo Osundairo, the brothers who testified against Smollett, said her clients “could not be more thrilled and pleased with the results.”

Chicago police “got this one right,” Gloria Rodriguez said.

During his closing argument Wednesday, Smollett defense attorney Nenye Uche insisted the attack was real and called the brothers “sophisticated liars.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
Telegraph

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris under fire over response to fake 'race hate' attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been condemned for calling a bogus race attack on disgraced actor Jussie Smollett a "modern day lynching". The day after Smollett was convicted of staging the 2019 incident both the president and vice-president had failed to remove old tweets supportive of him, and neither made any immediate comment about the verdict.
U.S. POLITICS
thefocus.news

Jussie Smollett’s net worth revealed as actor’s trial begins

Jury selection in the trial of Jussie Smollett, whose recent credits include Empire, Alien: Covenant and Marshall, began today – it is taking place in Cook County, Illinois. What is Jussie Smollett’s net worth in 2021 and what relevance are his net worth and salary to his trial?. What is...
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Webb
Person
Jussie Smollett
Fox News

Jussie Smollett's 'Empire' co-star Terrence Howard says hate-crime hoax could have gotten 'very scary,' 'ugly'

"Empire" actor Terrence Howard broke his silence on the verdict in his co-star Jussie Smollett’s high-profile case in Chicago. Last week, Smollett was found guilty on five out of six charges at his hate crime hoax trial. After a contentious week of witness testimony, counsel arguments and deliberation, the jury found Smollett had indeed lied to police when he said he did not work with two siblings who worked on "Empire" to stage the attack on himself as a hate crime.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Examiner

CNN put in another awkward position as Don Lemon is dragged into Jussie Smollett trial

Following reports that Chris Cuomo helped his brother with his high-profile sexual harassment scandal, another one of CNN's prime-time anchors faces controversy. Actor Jussie Smollett revealed during his testimony Monday that CNN anchor Don Lemon texted him during the early stages of the Chicago Police Department's investigation into his alleged hate crime hoax.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Perjury#Sentencing#Empire#Ap
Daily Beast

Here’s Why Kamala Didn’t Hesitate to Trust Jussie Smollett

As the trial of Jussie Smollett, the former Empire actor accused of faking his own hate crime, began on Monday, a 2019 tweet from Kamala Harris calling it “an attempted modern-day lynching” and declaring that “no one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin” has resurfaced on social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

'Weekend Update' mocks Jussie Smollett, Donald Trump but goes easy on Vice President Kamala Harris

"Saturday Night Live" addressed the trial and subsequent verdict in the Jussie Smollett trial during its "Weekend Update" segment this week. Co-hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che reconvened after taking last week off to discuss the top headlines of the day, which meant that the high-profile case in Chicago was simply impossible to ignore. The former "Empire" actor was found guilty on five of six counts that he lied to police and staged a hoax hate crime against himself in January of 2019.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Chicago Sun-Times

Jussie Smollett’s brother expresses support before second day of trial

Jussie Smollett’s family members presented a united front Tuesday as they arrived at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse for the second day of the former “Empire” actor’s trial. The 39-year-old actor’s older brother, Jojo Smollett, told reporters that it has been difficult for the family to watch Jussie Smollett be accused...
CHICAGO, IL
KGET

KGET

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy