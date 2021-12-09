ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Slim 400

By bignoah256
Bossip
 6 days ago

Celebrities react to the passing of Los Angeles rapper Slim 400.

Source: Brandon Williams / Getty

Early this morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Compton-raised rapper and friend of YG, Slim 400, was gunned down in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles. No Jumper’s Twitter page was the first to report Slim 400’s passing, with disturbing fan-shot videos of the taped-off crime scene starting to make the rounds on YouTube.

That’s when listeners of the rapper began to pay their respects online, hailing Slim 400 as a trailblazer in his community. As the morning came around and news spread, fellow rappers, peers, and friends of Silm 400 took to social media to react to the news.

Slim’s death comes after a year filled with loss in the hip-hop community. Just recently, we lost Young Dolph to senseless gun violence and Virgil Abloh to cancer. With so much death happening so close together, many refuse to believe Slim was taken from us. To make matters worse, he was taken in the same streets he was raised in, just like Young Dolph.

hotnewhiphop.com

Ice-T & Coco’s Daughter Gives Twerk Lessons To Her Grandma On Instagram

As noted in her Instagram bio, 42-year-old Coco Austin is a “super mom” to her daughter, Chanel, which means the two spend plenty of time together. The Los Angeles native frequently shares content with her daughter on social media, and over the weekend, the young girl’s grandma even got in on the fun.
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Rapper Young Dolph Dies at 36: What’s His Net Worth?

Popular Memphis-based rapper Young Dolph died on Nov. 17 after being gunned down. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr., was only 36 years old. He was buying cookies at Makeda's Homemade Butter Cookies in Memphis when someone entered the store and shot him. What’s Young Dolph’s net worth and how did he make his money?
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Amber Rose Parties At "Verzuz" With Wiz Khalifa Days After AE Edwards Apology

Last night's Verzuz was filled with takeaways. Aside from the ruckus incited by Bizzy Bone, the show also featured several guest appearances to help fill the stage. Terrence Howard helped close out the show by performing "It's Hard out Here for a Pimp," the Hustle & Flow track that helped Three 6 Mafia earn an Academy Award.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

