Gone Too Soon: Celebrities React To The Passing Of Slim 400

Celebrities react to the passing of Los Angeles rapper Slim 400.

Early this morning, law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that Compton-raised rapper and friend of YG, Slim 400, was gunned down in the Inglewood neighborhood of Los Angeles. No Jumper’s Twitter page was the first to report Slim 400’s passing, with disturbing fan-shot videos of the taped-off crime scene starting to make the rounds on YouTube.

That’s when listeners of the rapper began to pay their respects online, hailing Slim 400 as a trailblazer in his community. As the morning came around and news spread, fellow rappers, peers, and friends of Silm 400 took to social media to react to the news.

Slim’s death comes after a year filled with loss in the hip-hop community. Just recently, we lost Young Dolph to senseless gun violence and Virgil Abloh to cancer. With so much death happening so close together, many refuse to believe Slim was taken from us. To make matters worse, he was taken in the same streets he was raised in, just like Young Dolph.