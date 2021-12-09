Editorial: No escape from politics

At the end of another difficult and exhausting year, one would hope that the holiday season might provide a respite from the divisiveness and ugliness that seems far too common in American life.

But in York County, even a cherished community tradition couldn’t escape the foul stench of politics.

On Saturday evening, people gathered along the banks of the York River to enjoy the Yorktown Foundation’s Lighted Boat Parade, the 25th year of the event. They enjoyed caroling, a beach bonfire, a fife and drum band and free hot cider.

Those are the opening acts for the highlight of the night: the parade of elaborately decorated boats, each celebrating a holiday theme meant to share the joy of the Christmas season. A panel votes to award “Best in Show” honors to one of the entrants.

That should be the sort of wholesome, family-friendly event that inspires community pride and holiday cheer.

This year, however, one boat was bedecked in an overtly political message rather than anything having to do with Christmas. Bill Berger of Gloucester Point decorated his vessel with lights that read “Let’s Go Brandon” and “FJB.”

That’s right-wing slang for “F--- Joe Biden,” an insult that originated at a NASCAR race in October. A broadcaster covering the race told the television audience that the crowd chanting the vulgarity was actually cheering for driver Brandon Brown. Opponents of the president latched onto the phrase.

Obviously, it was too much to hope that a holiday parade could be spared such ridiculousness. Why promote peace on Earth and goodwill toward men when you could instead hurl slurs at the president and alienate his supporters (and anyone who just wanted one blessed night free from politics)?

Of course, it’s one thing for the boat’s owner to needlessly inject politics and vulgarity into a holiday event. But the panel of judges — which included York County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chad Green and York-Poquoson Sheriff J.D. “Danny” Diggs — compounded the absurdity by awarding the boat “Best in Show.”

Perhaps the judges are enamored by indecent grade-school humor. Perhaps they think it’s funny to use vulgarity at a holiday parade attended by families and children. Perhaps they’re blinded by their hatred of the president. F Joe Biden. Har har.

But holding that boat up as the best entry at the parade comes at a cost.

The reputation of the Yorktown Foundation, which sponsors the event and depends on donations, will take a hit. Some people will choose to skip the event next year, the bitter taste lingering. And something meant to bring the community together has instead driven it further apart.

Ironically the sort of people who probably loved the boat are the same people decrying the lack of civility in American life and the loss of “traditional” values in our country, even as they wear their “Let’s Go Brandon” shirts and fly “F--- Biden” flags in front of their homes.

They will try to justify their actions by pointing to Democrats, who used their own colorful and vulgar language to demean former President Donald Trump. But that’s the sort of justification children use when caught exhibiting bad judgment. If Jimmy jumped off a cliff, would you?

Americans are incredibly fortunate to enjoy the constitutional right to free expression. That should be strenuously defended, even in cases such as this.

But that right comes with responsibilities as well, and simply because you can ruin a holiday parade by making it political doesn’t mean you should. Try thinking about others instead of yourself.

It’s refreshing to see the level of civic engagement throughout America today, but how much better would this country be if that passion was consistently directed toward constructive ends?

After another hard year, we all could use a break from politics — from the fighting and divisiveness and ugliness. What a shame that even a holiday parade can’t provide that escape.