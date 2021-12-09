American Legion Auxiliary visits Saxtons River Elementary

The seasons seem to be coming faster and faster every year. We were just preparing for the Memorial Day event and Veterans Day. Huron Valley Schools recognized the importance of this day, inviting community veterans, students, family members who served, and others to a patriotic ceremony of recognition and refreshments. There were veterans from local veteran groups American Legion 216, VFW Post 9914, and AMVETS 2006, as well as those coming a distance to attend. We live in a great community where veterans, their service and sacrifice are appreciated and remembered. We appreciate and thank the teachers, staff, volunteers, Leadership Counsel and the veterans, all who participated- for a fine job. The kids learn a lot, they will remember this and it was surprising how well behaved and respectful even the elementary kids were listening to speeches.

HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 8 DAYS AGO