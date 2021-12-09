ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

American Legion Auxiliary visits Saxtons River Elementary

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Pierce Lawton Unit 37 American Legion Auxiliary members Marcy Smith, Unit president; Helen Gideos, Unit chaplain; Angela LaDuc, Unit 37 Sargent-at-Arms; member Judy Smith, presented the 75 Saxtons River Elementary School students with school...

siouxlandproud.com

Sioux City American Legion post hold Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — American Legion Post 697 hosted a ceremony Tuesday afternoon in remembrance of the attack on Pearl Harbor 80 years ago. The ceremony at Whispering Creek Retirement Community began with the presentation of the colors and the POW/MIA flags being hoisted followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem being sung in unison by those in attendance.
SIOUX CITY, IA
farmingtonvoice.com

American Legion hosts wreath laying ceremony in Farmington

Groves-Walker American Legion Post 346 will honor fallen soldiers, and those serving during the holiday season, with a December 4 event at the Farmington War Memorial. The wreath-laying ceremony held at 12 p.m. in Memorial Park at Grand River and Oakland Street, just north of City Hall, is open to the public.
FARMINGTON, MI
Reading Eagle

Birdsboro American Legion post aids veterans in Reading

Birdsboro American Legion Post 626 served a waffle breakfast Saturday to veterans at the Paul R. Gordon Veteran Social Center in Reading. Members of the post have been serving breakfast at the center a few times a year since it opened in October 2017. They also presented Liz and Doug Graybill of Veterans Making A Difference with a monetary donation for the organization, which runs the center.
BIRDSBORO, PA
Spinal Column

Letter to the editor: Update from American Legion Post 216

The seasons seem to be coming faster and faster every year. We were just preparing for the Memorial Day event and Veterans Day. Huron Valley Schools recognized the importance of this day, inviting community veterans, students, family members who served, and others to a patriotic ceremony of recognition and refreshments. There were veterans from local veteran groups American Legion 216, VFW Post 9914, and AMVETS 2006, as well as those coming a distance to attend. We live in a great community where veterans, their service and sacrifice are appreciated and remembered. We appreciate and thank the teachers, staff, volunteers, Leadership Counsel and the veterans, all who participated- for a fine job. The kids learn a lot, they will remember this and it was surprising how well behaved and respectful even the elementary kids were listening to speeches.
HIGHLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Judy Smith
Daily Herald

Palatine American Legion to host breakfast with Santa

The Sons of the American Legion in Palatine are holding a special holiday pancake breakfast with Santa to raise funds for a variety of charities supporting veterans and the community at large. The breakfast, open to the public, takes place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at...
PALATINE, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Post Profiles: Herbert Surber American Legion Post 225 of Floral City

They take their mission seriously and see that mission as helping their community. The Herbert Surber American Legion Post 225 of Floral City presents the community’s annual Memorial Day service. It has served as a color guard for Flag Day, and it has coordinated parking for Floral City’s Heritage Days.
FLORAL CITY, FL
ospreyobserver.com

American Legion Post 148 Hosts Fundraiser For One Of Its Members

The American Legion Riders Alafia Chapter 148 will be hosting a poker run fundraiser on Saturday, March 19, 2022 for one of its members, Ed Linde, who is in need of outfitting a wheelchair adaptive accessible vehicle. Linde suffers from Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT). CMT is a debilitating condition of the peripheral...
RIVERVIEW, FL
Grice Connect

American Legion VA Benefits Jamboree Saturday 12/4

The American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 & Auxiliary is hosting the American Legion VA Benefits Jamboree. The Jamboree will be held Saturday, December 3, 2021 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Statesboro Post 90. Post 90 is located at 100 Rucker Lane in Statesboro, Georgia. A Georgia Department...
STATESBORO, GA
ocnjdaily.com

Colony Club Donates to American Legion Dinner Program

The Colony Club of Ocean City donated $600 on Monday to the American Legion Post 524 Dinner Program, which provides freshly prepared dinners to Ocean City seniors, widows of deceased members and local residents dealing with medical issues. “With the support of fine organizations like the Colony Club, we plan...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Skagit Valley Herald

American Legion to honor Pearl Harbor Day

On Pearl Harbor Day, 1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, the American Legion Post #92 will host Operation Facelift, an event to raise money to repair their historic building, which needs a new roof, gutters, stucco, paint and flooring. The American Legion serves as an advocate for veterans and helps them...
STANWOOD, WA
myheraldreview.com

American Legion feeds 300 at Thanksgiving

DOUGLAS — For the past 13 years, American Legion Fred Hilburn Post #11 has provided anyone in need with a free, hot Thanksgiving meal. This year, more than 300 to-go plates of food consisting of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, a roll and a slice of pumpkin pie were served to those who stopped by the American Legion.
DOUGLAS, AZ
Sonoran News

American Legion Post 34 to host 2021 American veterans’ Christmas benefit concert

American Legion Post 34 will host the 2021 American Veterans’ Christmas benefit concert and fund-raiser on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Post beginning at 12 PM. The excitement will begin, and continue, throughout the day, featuring numerous bands and musicians. During the event, donations will be accepted to help raise monies to benefit Marvin’s Mission, MANA House, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and Sunshine Dog Rescue.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Ashland VFW Hall donated to American Legion

ASHLAND – After serving the Ashland VFW Post 9776 for nearly 40 years, the VFW Hall has been donated to the local American Legion Post and renamed the American Legion Event Center. The transaction took place in October but was announced at the Veterans Appreciation Dinner on Nov. 13. VFW...
ASHLAND, NE
okawvilletimes.com

St. Libory American Legion Celebrating 100th Anniversary

The American Legion Henry Schmitz Post 683 in St. Libory is celebrating its 100th anniversary. This Post was formed in 1920 with a charter being granted on September 20, 1920. Henry Schmitz was chosen as the namesake because he was the first local person to be killed during WWI, thus the name of the Post “The American Legion Henry Schmitz Post 683”. The Legion received their charter in 1920, but the 100th Anniversary celebration was delayed because of the pandemic.
SAINT LIBORY, IL
Mountain Press

American Legion Post 104 serves first responders

SEVIERVILLE — American Legion Post 104 once again opened its doors to first responders on Wednesday, offering a free meal to those who help others. The meals started after the Gatlinburg fires in 2016 and have continued twice a year at the Post on Main Street. “In the spring we...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
thevistapress.com

American Legion Weekly Menu & Events

Lots of great food this week. On Wednesday the CUCUY Bike Night is a special event – and everyone is invited. Don’t forget to attend the VFW and Auxiliary General Meeting this coming Saturday.
FOOD & DRINKS

