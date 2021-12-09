ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Event organizer working on Bob Dole’s memorial arrangements removed for alleged ties to Jan. 6

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – An event organizer helping with the memorial events for late Senator Bob Dole has been relieved of his duties due to his alleged involvement in the events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, the Elizabeth Dole Foundation has confirmed.

Tim Unes, who had previously worked for Dole during the senator’s 1996 presidential bid, was terminated on Wednesday.

“Tim Unes served as an advance staffer for the late Senator Bob Dole’s 1996 presidential campaign,” said Steven Schwab, Dole family spokesperson and CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a statement shared with Nexstar.

“Along with a large network of former staff, Mr. Unes volunteered his time to serve on the advance team for this week’s memorial events honoring Senator Dole. Yesterday, I made Senator Elizabeth Dole aware of Mr. Unes’ alleged involvement in the events of January 6, 2021. Senator Dole was previously unaware of his participation and terminated his volunteer role.”

Biden pays tribute to ‘American giant’ Bob Dole at Capitol

Unes, currently the president of an event-planning company called Event Strategies, Inc., was one of 11 event planners and rally organizers subpoenaed in late September by the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee, Reuters reported at the time. Specifically, the Select Committee was investigating Unes’ alleged involvement as the “Stage Manager” of a rally held on the Ellipse just south of the White House, where then-President Trump spoke to supporters on Jan. 6 shortly before the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

As described on his company’s website, Unes also “produced Donald Trump’s campaign announcement tour and helped the campaign establish its operations division and standards” in 2015, before ultimately joining the campaign in 2016. “While there, he worked on Trump events and developed and ran Governor Mike Pence’s advance operation,” the website reads.

Unes’ specific role or duties in the memorial services for Sen. Dole was not disclosed by the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

Sen. Dole, who died Sunday at the age of 98, is lying in state at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Related
INFORUM

Letter: Fond memories of Bob and Elizabeth Dole

Today (Dec. 9) former Sen. Bob Dole lies in state in the Rotunda of our nation’s Capitol. There could be no finer American more worthy. At the risk of letting my ego show, and throwing out a humble brag, I’ll tell of my encounter with Bob Dole. First,...
Elizabeth Dole
Bob Dole
Donald Trump
Mike Pence
KGLO News

Bob Dole Honored At National Cathedral, World War II Memorial

WASHINGTON (AP) – Bob Dole is being honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral as top leaders from both parties gathered to display the kind of bipartisanship now rare in modern government. Dole’s flag-draped casket was carried in by a military honor guard as the congregation stood and Dole’s wife,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Hays Post

🎥WWII Memorial ceremony honoring Bob Dole

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bob Dole is being honored with a private service at Washington National Cathedral and a public one at the World War II Memorial a day after lying in state at the U.S. Capitol, where President Joe Biden and top leaders from both parties saluted a “giant in our history."
WASHINGTON, DC
kfdi.com

Memorials Held Across Kansas for Senator Bob Dole

On Saturday, Dec. 11th at 11 a.m., Kansas Senators Pat Roberts, Jerry Moran, and Roger Marshall offered tributes to Senator Bob Dole during a public memorial service held at the Saint Mary Queen of Angels Church in Russell, KS. At 1 p.m., Senator Dole’s casket was transported from the church...
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Washington memorials honor former Sen. Bob Dole of Kansas

WASHINGTON — The late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole has returned home to Kansas. His casket arrived in Salina, Kansas Friday evening. During the final Washington services for the senator Friday, President Joe Biden called him a "master of the Senate" and a "soldier for America." The president praised him...
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Watch: Bob Dole’s funeral, WWII Memorial tribute, departure for Kansas

WASHINGTON (AP/KSNW) — Bob Dole was honored Friday at Washington National Cathedral and the World War II monument he helped create as top leaders from both parties saluted the longtime Kansas senator’s ability to practice bare-knuckle politics without losing civility. Displaying a bipartisanship rare in modern government, politicians in office and out came together to […]
KANSAS STATE
Gephardt Daily

Former Sen. Bob Dole honored as champion, patriot at Capitol memorial

Dec. 9 (UPI) — Former Sen. Bob Dole was remembered Thursday as a war hero and statesman during a tribute at the U.S. Capitol before lying in state beneath the Rotunda. The former Republican presidential candidate and longtime senator from Kansas was memorialized during the ceremony, which was attended by President Joe Biden, Dole’s wife, Elizabeth Dole, their daughter, Robin Dole, and others.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KSN News

Russell prepares for Bob Dole’s arrival

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — Around the United States, events are underway to honor the late Senator Bob Dole. KSN News traveled on Thursday to Russell, Sen. Dole’s hometown, to see what preparations are underway there. KSN was able to speak to many people in the community who say they are planning on attending Sen. Dole’s […]
RUSSELL, KS
kfdi.com

Memorial events scheduled for former Kansas Senator Bob Dole

Memorial events have been announced to pay tribute to former U.S. Senator Bob Dole. A memorial service will be held on Friday in Washington, D.C., and then Dole’s casket will be flown to Kansas for a public memorial service on Saturday. A special program will be held at 10 a.m....
KANSAS STATE
Statesville Record & Landmark

The "ultimate statesman': Statesville's Brian Summers reflects on working on Bob Dole's 1996 election campaign

It’s been a quarter-century since Brian Summers worked for Bob Dole on his 1996 presidential campaign, but those months working on the then-Kansas senator’s campaign staff left an impression on the young political operative. “He was the ultimate statesman,” Summers said. “He was always polite, always demanded respect, and showed...
STATESVILLE, NC
wustl.edu

Flags lowered in memory of Sen. Bob Dole

The U.S. and university flags over Brookings Hall are lowered to half-staff in memory of former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole until sunset Thursday, Dec. 9. Dole died Dec. 5 at age 98. Comments and respectful dialogue are encouraged, but content will be moderated. Please, no personal attacks, obscenity or profanity, selling of commercial products, or endorsements of political candidates or positions. We reserve the right to remove any inappropriate comments. We also cannot address individual medical concerns or provide medical advice in this forum.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

