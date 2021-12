Beth Troutman joins Bo Thompson in the studio talking about Hancock's Bikes for Kids drive (happening today at Bank of America stadium), Beth's and Bo's first bikes, getting the Covid-19 booster shot, former Huntersville Mayor John Anarella running for the new NC 13th Congressional District, and 2021's most mispronounced words.

HUNTERSVILLE, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO