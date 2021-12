The longevity of Rockstar Game’s Grand Theft Auto V might never be replicated again. The game released in 2013 and has been around for three generations of consoles, which has prompted some users to concoct signs of a new game from anywhere. In order to keep the experience fresh, Rockstar has put a lot of effort into the online version of its game, which usually revolves around DLCs and content drops. In an announcement today, the company released a trailer for a story expansion that will involve new missions, items, and the Grammy-award winning artist, Dr. Dre.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO