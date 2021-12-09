Turf Paradise Results Thursday December 9th, 2021

The Mississinewa High School Rocket League esports team placed second in the state finals on Tuesday evening against South Dearborn High School’s two-time champion team. Rocket League is a game of rocket-propelled soccer that involves geometric angles and physics while still being a video game version of soccer. The...
The OL Reign are moving to Lumen Field, home of the NFL's Seattle Seahawks and the Seattle Sounders of MLS. Reign Founder and CEO Bill Predmore said Wednesday the National Women’s Soccer League team has signed a multiyear agreement to play home matches at the stadium in downtown Seattle.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers won their fifth straight game, a 124-89 rout of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Ricky Rubio had seven points and a season-high 12 assists, and Dean Wade scored 16 points for Cleveland,...
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell played a nearly perfect second half to keep Utah’s winning streak going, though he has bigger goals than regular-season victories. “We are holding ourselves to a higher standard because we’ve done this in the regular season. We need to be good enough to take that next step,” Mitchell said.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ status for Philadelphia’s game against Washington on Sunday is uncertain because of an ankle injury. Hurts split reps with backup Gardner Minshew in a walk-through Wednesday as the Eagles (6-7) returned to practice following a bye.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Rockets coach Stephen Silas was treated for dehydration in the locker room after leaving the court during their game against the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Silas motioned to assistant coach John Lucas to take over the team as he walked off the floor late in the...
LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford's away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13.
DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 111-99 on Wednesday night to end a two-game losing streak. Young left for the locker room late in...
