Turf Paradise Results Thursday December 9th, 2021

LONDON (AP) — Brentford manager Thomas Frank wants the upcoming round of English Premier League fixtures to be postponed to allow clubs to deal with coronavirus outbreaks. Frank was informed midway through his news conference on Thursday, ahead of Brentford's away match at Southampton on Saturday, of four more cases of the coronavirus among players and staff at the club. That took the total to 13.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO